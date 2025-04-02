D23 Members Can Celebrate Milestone Anniversary of 1964-65 New York World's Fair
There's a great big beautiful....April 26th.
D23 Members can celebrate a milestone in the history of The Walt Disney Company, the 60th anniversary of the 1964-65 New York World’s Fair!
What’s Happening:
- D23 Members are invited to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the commencement of the 1964-1965 New York World’s Fair… in the very location where it was held!
- The Queens Museum used to be the New York City Building, where the famed 1964-1965 World’s Fair took place. The fair famously featured four Disney attractions: Ford’s Magic Skyway, “it’s a small world," Carousel of Progress, and Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln.
- Members are invited to join D23 as they visit the Queens Museum’s World’s Fair Collection exhibit, featuring Disney-related items. Plus, take a look into their visible storage and enjoy a welcome presentation showcasing some Disney favorites in the collection, and watch a screening of the television show Disneyland Goes to the World’s Fair (1964).
- A television show that aired on May 17, 1964, Disneyland Goes to the World’s Fair offered a look at the history of world’s fairs and was followed by a preview of Disney attractions at the 1964-1965 New York World’s Fair, as well as Walt Disney himself explaining Audio-Animatronics.
- This event includes:
- A welcome conversation with Lynn Maliszewski, Assistant Director of Archives & Collections at Queens Museum
- A screening of the television show Disneyland Goes to the World’s Fair (1964)
- Access to the museum’s World’s Fair Collection exhibit, plus a look into their visible storage
- A D23 event gift
- Those wishing to attend will be able to join for one of three (3) event times for “D23 Goes to the World’s Fair:"
- Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 12:30 p.m. ET– Screening-first itinerary
- 12 p.m. ET: Check-in begins.
- 12:30 p.m. ET: Doors to the theater open; seating begins.
- 12:45 p.m. ET: Welcome presentation from the Queens Museum in the theater. Check-in closes promptly at this time; no late arrivals will be admitted.
- 1 p.m. ET: Screening of Disneyland Goes to the World’s Fair
- 2 p.m. ET: Screening concludes; access to the visible storage, Panorama display, and World’s Fair 60th exhibit begins.
- Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 1 p.m. ET – Exhibit-first itinerary
- 12:45 p.m. ET: Check-in begins.
- 1 p.m. ET: Welcome and introduction to the World’s Fair 60th exhibit with Lynn Maliszewski on the first floor. Access to visible storage, Panorama display, and World’s Fair 60th exhibit follows.
- 2:15 p.m. ET: Doors to the theater open. Check-in closes promptly at this time; no late arrivals will be admitted.
- 2:30 p.m. ET: Screening of Disneyland Goes to the World’s Fair
- 3:30 p.m. ET: Screening concludes.
- Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. ET – Exhibit-first itinerary
- 2 p.m. ET: Check-in begins.
- 2:30 p.m. ET: Welcome and introduction to the World’s Fair 60th exhibit with Lynn Maliszewski on the first floor. Access to visible storage, Panorama display, and World’s Fair 60th exhibit follows.
- 3:45 p.m. ET: Doors to the theater open. Check-in closes promptly at this time; no late arrivals will be admitted.
- 4 p.m. ET Screening of Disneyland Goes to the World’s Fair begins.
- 5 p.m. ET: Screening concludes.
- Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 12:30 p.m. ET– Screening-first itinerary
- D23 Members will be able to choose their preferred itinerary on the official site’s ticketing page starting on Friday, April 4 (10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET), here.
- D23 Gold Members will be able to purchase tickets for $25 (+ $3 processing) per ticket, and General Members can purchase for $35 (+ $3 processing) per ticket, once the purchasing window opens.
Worth Noting:
- D23 Gold Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to three (3) guests.
- D23 General Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to one (1) guest.
- Each attendee must have a ticket in their possession for entry.
- There are a limited number of tickets available. D23 Members must log in by using their D23 Member account information when reserving tickets.
- All guests under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to attend this D23 event and will require an event ticket for admission.
- D23 Members who do not bring their membership card and tickets may not be admitted to the event. Membership card may be a physical card or a digital membership card found in the D23 App.
- Video or audio recording of any kind will not be permitted during the screening.
- The Queens Museum has an on-site café offering coffee, tea, and snacks available for an additional purchase. Guests can also enjoy the museum’s gift shop.
- Please allot 15 minutes for the walk from either subway station to the Museum. There are two entrances to the Museum—one facing the park and the other facing Grand Central Parkway.
- The Museum offers free parking, but space is limited. We encourage the use of public transportation whenever possible.
- Guests will be required to follow the Code of Conduct set forth by the Queens Museum.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com