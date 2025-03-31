D23 Announces New Gold Member-Exclusive Guided Tours of Broadway's Historic New Amsterdam Theatre

You ain't never seen a theatre like this!

D23 Members are being invited to step behind the curtain at Broadway’s New Amsterdam Theatre, home of Aladdin on Broadway.

The guided tour will take attendees behind the curtain of the over 100-year old Broadway theatre, where they will explore the beautifully restored architecture of the New York landmark as well as take a deep dive into the iconic Disney productions that have called the theatre home.

This includes props and costumes from The Lion King (which originally premiered at the theatre in 1997), Mary Poppins, and Aladdin.

(which originally premiered at the theatre in 1997), and The tour is guided by an in-house historian, who will take attendees on a 50 minute history tour of the venue as well as a chance to walk across the stage.

The event also includes a D23 commemorative gift.

The event costs $48 per ticket and is exclusive to Gold Members of the fan club, with tickets going on sale April 2nd at 1PM ET.

Dates and times include: Thursday, April 24, 2025 – 9-9:50 a.m. ET Thursday, April 24, 2025 – 10-10:50 a.m. ET Friday, April 25, 2025 – 9-9:50 a.m. ET Friday, April 25, 2025 – 10-10:50 a.m. ET

The New Amsterdam Theatre is Broadway’s oldest theatre, opening in 1903. In 1937, the theatre was sold and retrofitted into a movie theater. For decades, plans to restore the theatre were proposed with all falling through. The New Amsterdam was falling apart. That is until March of 1993, when Michael Eisner decided to take on the renovation as Disney prepared to extend their magical offerings to the “city that never sleeps."

Walt Disney Imagineering oversaw the renovation of the theatre, bringing it up to modern standards.

Disney’s first Broadway production Beauty and the Beast

On April 2nd, 1997, the New Amsterdam’s restoration was complete, with The Lion King premiering at the venue in November of that year.

premiering at the venue in November of that year. By 2006, Disney was ready to invite a new set of characters to the historic theatre. The Lion King moved to the Minskoff Theatre to make way for Mary Poppins, which ran until March of 2013.

moved to the Minskoff Theatre to make way for which ran until March of 2013. Just a year later, Aladdin would take Broadway by storm, where it currently still delights audiences to this day.

would take Broadway by storm, where it currently still delights audiences to this day. For information about tickets for Aladdin on Broadway, visit the show’s official website here

