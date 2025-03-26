D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event’s A Beautiful Tomorrow—Just a Dream Away: Disney at the 1964-65 New York World’s Fair Panel Gets Virtual Event Screening for Gold Members
Last year’s panel gets a special one-time virtual screening and live chat on April 24.
The Walt Disney Archives Presents A Beautiful Tomorrow—Just a Dream Away: Disney at the 1964–65 New York World’s Fair panel from last year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will be available for an exclusive complimentary virtual event viewing exclusively for D23 Gold Members on April 24.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney Archives Presents A Beautiful Tomorrow—Just a Dream Away: Disney at the 1964–65 New York World’s Fair panel was held at D23 in August 2024 and hosted by Disney historians and critics Leonard and Jessie Maltin. The focus was on the landmark New York World’s Fair that debuted iconic Disney attractions such as it’s a small world, Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln, and the Carousel of Progress.
- The panel also included presenters Pete Docter, Ramsey Avery, Becky Cline, Ted Ryan, and Tom Fitzgerald—plus a surprise from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Kevin Feige, Jon Favreau and Michael Giacchino crashed the panel to share how the New York World’s Fair affected the MCU.
- During the virtual event presentation of the panel, those viewing can speak with fellow D23 Gold Members and special guests in a live chat with themed quizzes and polls.
- This is the fourth installment of D23’s new monthly virtual event series in the D23 Gold Theater.
- The full panel will only be available to watch at this link as it airs on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 5pm. PT / 8pm. ET and will only stream live once. You may log in starting at 4:45pm. PT / 7:45pm. ET for a pre-show experience
- You can read Maxon’s report from the panel here at Laughing Place, and see our own video from the panel below.
