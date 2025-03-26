D23 Gold Member Event Celebrates 20 Years of Duffy and Friends
Members from Walt Disney Imagineering will discuss Duffy at the Glendale-based event.
With Duffy celebrating his 20th anniversary, a special D23 Gold Member event will look at the creation of the character and his pals.
What’s Happening:
- Titled D23 Spotlight Series & Walt Disney Imagineering: 20 Years of Duffy and Friends, the event will be held on Saturday, May 3, 2025 at 10am PT at Disney’s Glendale Creative Campus.
- This edition of the D23 Spotlight Series will feature a Walt Disney Imagineering panel including Imagineers Charlie Watanabe, Laura West, Xiao Qing Chen, and more, who will all share stories about the creation of Duffy, ShellieMay, Gelatoni, StellaLou, CookieAnn, ‘Olu Mel, and LinaBell, along with the storytelling behind these characters that makes them so beloved by fans.
- In addition to the presentation, guests will have the opportunity to visit the Walt Disney Imagineering Preview Center and get some sneak peeks of attractions coming soon, along with a look into the technology that brings them to life. Plus, guests will be invited to shop at Mickey’s of Glendale, the Walt Disney Imagineering campus store—which carries a variety of specialty Imagineering and Disney Parks merchandise.
- The event’s full itinerary includes:
- A special Walt Disney Imagineering presentation about Duffy and Friends featuring a panel of Imagineers at the historic Grand Central Air Terminal in Glendale.
- A visit to the Walt Disney Imagineering Preview Center, including two new additions.
- Shopping opportunity at Mickey’s of Glendale on the Walt Disney Imagineering campus.
- A D23 Gold Member commemorative event gift.
- A Starbucks event-exclusive drink, available for purchase at the Walt Disney Imagineering location!
- Fan photo meet-up: Guests are encouraged to come dressed in theme and bring their Duffy and Friends plush to the event! At 11:15 a.m., guests are encouraged to gather for a group photo in front of the Grand Central Air Terminal.
- Entry into the visitor center of the Grand Central Air Terminal, featuring historical exhibits curated by Walt Disney Imagineering.
- D23 Gold Members have the option of purchasing one of two different itineraries. Everyone will experience all the same events, but in a different order.
- Saturday, May 3 – Walt Disney Imagineering Campus visit first
- Guests with this itinerary will enter the Walt Disney Imagineering campus first, where—between the hours of 10am PT and 11:30am PT—they can enjoy the campus’ greenspace; receive a window of time to shop at Mickey’s of Glendale, as well as an assigned window of time for the Walt Disney Imagineering Preview Center; and have the opportunity to purchase a special themed Starbucks drink! Then, guests will head over to the Grand Central Air Terminal for the D23 Spotlight Series presentation.
- Saturday, May 3rd – Presentation first
- Guests with this itinerary will first attend the D23 Spotlight Series presentation at the Grand Central Air Terminal. Then, guests will head over to Walt Disney Imagineering, where—between the hours of 11:30am PT and 1pm PT—guests can enjoy the campus’ greenspace; receive an assigned window of time to shop at Mickey’s of Glendale as well as an assigned window of time for the Walt Disney Imagineering Preview Center; and have the opportunity to purchase a special themed Starbucks drink!
- The event costs $33 (+$3 Processing Fee) per ticket. Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 28th at 10am PT / 1pm ET in the link found at the event page at D23.com.
- D23 Gold Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to one (1) guest. All guests attending must be ages 8 and up. All guests under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to attend this D23 event and will require an event ticket for admission.
More on Duffy:
