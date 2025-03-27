D23 Day at Angel Stadium 2025 Includes Exclusive Stitch Pin for D23 Members

You must purchase ahead of time at a special link for a discount rate and pin.

D23 is returning to Angel Stadium in May, with a special Stitch bottle giveaway available to all in attendance – if you’re there early enough – and a pin for D23 members only.

What’s Happening:

D23 Day will occur on May 25, 2025 at Angel Stadium, as the Los Angeles Angels take on the Miami Marlins. The event will include special trivia and photo spots and a couple of different exclusive items, with one available only to D23 members.

There will be a themed D23 stadium-wide giveaway of a Stitch-adorned water bottle for the first 23,000 fans in attendance. In order to receive the water bottle, you must be one of the first 23,000 fans to enter the stadium, regardless of your D23 status or whether you received the special D23 member discounted rate for the game.

However, a ticket purchased through the special link will provide access to D23-exclusive areas and the second members-only D23 special gift - a pin with the same image of a baseball-playing Stitch.

D23 members who purchase their tickets through this link

More details for D23 Day at Angel Stadium 2025 can be found at D23.com

