Photos: Anaheim Ducks Celebrate D23 Night at the Honda Center

Once again, Disney fans took over the Honda Center on March 23rd as D23 Night was celebrated by the Anaheim Ducks.

D23 Night celebrates not only Disney fans’ love of hockey, but the long legacy the Anaheim Ducks have with the Walt Disney Company.

As D23 members entered the arena, they were able to find D23 photo opportunities, along with special giveaways. While the first 10,000 fans were able to snag free D23 beanies, D23 members who were present were able to pick up special Anaheim Duck scarves (alongside their reserved seating for the event).

The merchandise available for purchase included specialty pins and sweaters (featuring iconic Disney characters alongside Anaheim Ducks imagery), along with a wide selection of items that were made available for the annual Anaheim Ducks Day that took place this past January at Disney California Adventure.

The celebration also included an array of memorabilia from The Mighty Ducks franchise, including the films and the Disney+ series. (Alas, no rocket ship from the animated series was made available for trips to space.)