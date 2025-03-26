D23 is Offering Members the Chance to Purchase an Exclusive Set of Disney Lorcana Cards
The six card set is only available to purchase through a virtual lottery system.
In a continued 16th anniversary celebration, D23 is offering a special pack of cards for Disney’s hit Lorcana game to members of the fan club.
What’s Happening:
- D23 has announced a new way D23 Members can celebrate 16 years of Disney’s official fanclub.
- Disney has a broad range of products and experiences for fans all around the world, and those that enjoy Disney’s hit card game Lorcana have a chance to purchase a special six-card collection in honor of the anniversary.
- The D23 collection includes revisited fan-favorite cards adding a foil finish and expanded artwork. Characters in the set include Mickey Mouse, Cinderella, Ursula, Bruno Madrigal, Vanellope Von Schweetz, and Oswald.
- The incredibly limited set won’t be widely available. By visiting here, D23 Members will need to login to enter a lottery for a chance to purchase the cards.
- Beginning today through March 29th, members can enter the lottery, with selected purchasers being notified on April 7th via email. Order processing will begin the same day. Purchasers should expect to receive the cards in 6-10 business days from that day.
- All D23 Members are eligible, including the free General Membership tier.
- Only one pack per person is available to the lottery winners.
- Don’t miss out on adding these rare collectibles to your collection.
