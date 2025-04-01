Join D23 and "Aladdin" on Broadway Cast Members this April for an Exclusive Lunchtime Conversation at Tavern on Green

During the month of April, D23 is offering an incredible up close look at the historic New Amsterdam Theatre, home of Aladdin on Broadway. For fans wanting to immerse themselves even further into the magic of Broadway, members can join the fan club for a special lunchtime conversation with cast members from the hit musical.

Titled A Lunchtime Conversation with the Cast Members of Disney's Aladdin on Broadway, the ticketed event invites attendees to the Tavern on Green located in Central Park.

Taking place on April 24th at 11:30AM ET, the event will kick off with passed appetizers before the lunch and conversation begin.

During the buffet style luncheon, guests will hear from a special panel of Broadway cast members, including: Dennis Stowe (Jafar) Sonya Balsara (Jasmine) Michael James Scott (Genie)

The three actors are currently starring in the show, making this experience unforgettable for Disney and Broadway fans.

The event will also include a commemorative D23 gift.

A Lunchtime Conversation with the Cast Members of Disney's Aladdin on Broadway runs $178 per person, with tickets going on sale on April 2nd at 2PM ET.

You can find more information about the event here

Tavern on Grand is a historic restaurant located on the western edge of Central Park.

Opening in 1934, the location has become a frequent hotspot for actors, musicians, politicians, and writers. This included The Beatles member John Lennon and his son Sean, and Broadway legend Bob Fosse.

The building Tavern in Green predates the restaurant, which was originally built in 1870 as a home for the sheep of Sheep Meadow.

The wooly residents were evicted in 1934 when the building was redesignated as a restaurant.

Tavern on Green changed ownership several times from its opening in 1934 until 2009, which saw the restaurant shutter.

From 2010 to 2012, Tavern on Green served as a visitor center and gift shop.

After a multi-million dollar, multi-year renovation Tavern on Green reopened in 2014, serving traditional American fare.

D23 is also offering tours of the New Amsterdam Theatre

Don’t miss out on an opportunity to experience Aladdin on Broadway.

The musical debuted on the Great White Way back in February 14th, and is now the 10th highest grossing Broadway show of all time.

Aladdin would go on to receive five Tony Award nominations and one win. Nominations include Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical, and Best Choreography. James Monroe Iglehart took the Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical for his role as Genie.

For information about tickets for Aladdin on Broadway, visit the show's official website here

