Photos: Grand Floridian Lobby Renovation Begins With the Addition of Construction Walls

The big makeover of the lobby will last into the holiday season.

Just a few days after renovations were announced for the lobby of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa at Walt Disney World, the process has begun, with construction walls now up.

Those visiting the Grand Floridan can’t miss the construction walls, which encircle what is currently the large scale birdcage structure that sits in the lobby, the design of which will influence the new bar.

Just last week Disney announced the lobby renovation would be getting underway soon, ultimately adding a brand new Lobby Bar, along with a visual update to the entire area, including the lobby, staircase and front desk.

The addition of the fairly sizable construction walls make it pretty understandable why the Grand Floridian won’t have its trademark Gingerbread House this holiday season, which surprised many to learn. The resort has become well known for having absolutely massive Gingerbread Houses each year, but with the renovations expected to overlap into the holiday season, it’s clear that even if they could still squeeze the Gingerbread House in with the construction walls, it would make the lobby overcrowded under the circumstances.

