Check Out the Medals for the 2025 runDisney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend

See the collection of beloved characters you'll find on this year's batch of medals.

Walt Disney World Resort has revealed their Finisher Medals for the 2025 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend is a premier runDisney event held at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

It's a multi-day celebration of running and Disney magic, featuring various race distances and culminating in a festive Post-Race Party.

While last year’s medals focused on famous Disney chefs, this year’s medals focus on characters enjoying meals throughout the day, from breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert.

Registration is sold out for this event.

Still, you can check out the awesome medals for this year’s races below:

The 5k medal features Mushu and Mulan with breakfast porridge, although Cir-kee seems to be enjoying it a bit too much.

The 10k medal features Olaf from Disney’s Frozen enjoying the sun and a picnic lunch. Some races are worth melting for!

The half marathon medal features Lady and the Tramp with an Italian dinner plate, a callback to the famous Bella Note sequence. I particularly like the touch of using the breadsticks and meatball to make the “13.1" miles.

The Two Course Challenge medal features Flora, Fauna and Merryweather from Walt Disney’s Sleeping Beauty with a dessert cake.FYI, This special medal is for athletes that complete both the 10K and half marathon races.

My Medal Ideas:

While these medal character choices are sensible and fun, I can help but speculate how fun it would be to have a bunch of medals featuring obscure Walt Disney World food references:

The stuffed pirate from Pirates of the Caribbean

The Colander Combo and Fiesta Fruit from Kitchen Kabaret

Trixie with her picnic and 7,000 ants from Country Bear Vacation Hoedown

John with his burnt Christmas turkey from Carousel of Progress

