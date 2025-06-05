Magic and Generosity Cross the Finish Line: How runDisney Gives Back

From just the 2025 Walt Disney World Marathon alone, Disney donated 24,000 pounds of clothing to local communities.

While runDisney is a great way to celebrate the magic of Disney and fitness, the special race day events are also a great opportunity to give back.

Lace-Up For A Cause:

In celebration of Global Running Day on June 4th, Disney highlighted

During race weekends, many of the thousands of runners shed extra layers along the course. Some even choose to bring extra layers, just so they can leave them behind.

While, normally, these lost items would end up in a lost-and-found, runDisney runners knowingly leave behind these extra articles of clothing for a great cause.

After being collected and cleaned, Disney donates these clothing items to Florida-based non-profit Harvest Time International.

The organization helps distribute the clothing items to families in need.

After the final racer has crossed the finish line, Disney custodial cast members collect all of the clothing items and bring them to Textile Services, where they are cleaned, dried, and packed to be delivered to a new home.

What They’re Saying:

Tajiana Ancora-Brown, Walt Disney World Director of External Affairs: “It’s an incredible feeling knowing our guests and cast members are contributing to an important cause. We’re grateful for the opportunity to help support families across Central Florida,"

Trae Brogdon, Harvest Time International Director of GIK Partnerships: "The clothing donated during runDisney race weekends makes a real difference for the families we serve at Harvest Time International. Once sorted, these donations are distributed through our outreach programs and respond to urgent needs. Every donation helps restore dignity and stability for families facing difficult circumstances. We're deeply grateful for the generosity, care, and coordination that make it possible for these items to continue their journey and offer families a fresh start,"

Disney Gives Back:

The runDisney donations is just one of many ways Disney gives support to local communities.

During the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, The Walt Disney Company committed $15 million to support the rebuilding of communities destroyed by the natural disaster.

Going above and beyond, Disney, with the help of their cast member VoluntEARS, also helped spread magic to families affected by the fires with Comfort Kits movie screenings Disneyland honoring first responders

