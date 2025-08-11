Stylish Souvenirs: Stoney Clover Lane's Disney Parks Collection Arrives at Magic Kingdom
Don't miss out on these fan-favorite clothing and accesories.
Earlier this month, the stylish Disney Parks | Stoney Clover Lane collection returned to Disney Store after completely selling out. Now, over at Magic Kingdom, several items from the collection are available to purchase at The Emporium.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World guests looking to bring home a trendy souvenir can once again shop the Disney Parks | Stoney Clover Lane collection.
- Spotted at Magic Kingdom’s Emporium, several clothing pieces and accessories of the collection’s Walt Disney World-themed items are now available.
- The collection, which features adorable pastel pink and purple designs, is a perfect way to capture your magical Disney Parks memories with style.
- Let’s take a look at the returning items.
Walt Disney World Crewneck ($99)
Walt Disney World Makeup Bag ($110)
Walt Disney World Purse ($165)
Minnie Ear Patch ($20)
Mickey Ear Patch ($20)
Walt Disney World Crossbody ($175)
Walt Disney World Main Street Backpack ($205)
Walt Disney World Main Street Tote ($205)
Walt Disney World Letterman Jacket ($199.99)
- For those who can’t make it out to the parks to explore this amazing collection, you can find some of the Disney Parks | Stoney Clover Lane at Disney Store here.
Halloween Fun at Walt Disney World:
- It’s been a big week at Walt Disney World for Halloween merchandise fans.
- Guests visiting the resort can find several new collections of spooky season memorabilia.
- While Magic Kingdom was first to debut a new collection of Halloween items, including an adorable set of Winne the Pooh Halloween merchandise, World of Disney has even more Not-So-Scary season collectibles available.
- Check out the new collections by clicking the links above.
For those looking to celebrate Halloween at Walt Disney World
