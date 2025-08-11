Stylish Souvenirs: Stoney Clover Lane's Disney Parks Collection Arrives at Magic Kingdom

Earlier this month, the stylish Disney Parks | Stoney Clover Lane collection returned to Disney Store after completely selling out. Now, over at Magic Kingdom, several items from the collection are available to purchase at The Emporium.

Spotted at Magic Kingdom’s Emporium, several clothing pieces and accessories of the collection’s Walt Disney World-themed items are now available.

The collection, which features adorable pastel pink and purple designs, is a perfect way to capture your magical Disney Parks memories with style.

Let’s take a look at the returning items.

Walt Disney World Crewneck ($99)

Walt Disney World Makeup Bag ($110)

Walt Disney World Purse ($165)

Minnie Ear Patch ($20)

Mickey Ear Patch ($20)

Walt Disney World Crossbody ($175)

Walt Disney World Main Street Backpack ($205)

Walt Disney World Main Street Tote ($205)

Walt Disney World Letterman Jacket ($199.99)

For those who can’t make it out to the parks to explore this amazing collection, you can find some of the Disney Parks | Stoney Clover Lane at Disney Store here

It’s been a big week at Walt Disney World for Halloween merchandise fans.

Guests visiting the resort can find several new collections of spooky season memorabilia.

