Breakfast with Santa: Secure Your Spot at Maria & Enzo’s 2025 Christmastime Event Now
Book before October 1st to lock-in special early-bird pricing.
While Halloween season is just around the corner, Disney Springs’ Maria & Enzo’s is already preparing for the holiday season with the announcement of their annual Breakfast with Santa event.
What’s Happening:
- While the holiday season may still be four months away, Maria & Enzo’s is already preparing for Santa’s visit.
- The Disney Springs dining location, which is themed to a 1930’s airline terminal, is set to host their annual Breakfast with Santa event this December.
- Inviting families and loved ones into a festive morning feast full of joy and panoramic views of Lake Buena Vista, the experience is headlined by Santa Claus himself.
- After enjoying the merry mealtime, guests will be able to meet Santa and get a special souvenir photo of the experience.
- The experience includes:
- Family-style breakfast
- Visit with Santa and elves
- Family photo with Santa
- Takeaway treats
- Holiday carolers
- Prosecco mimosa (21+)
- This year, guests have several new ways they can add additional holiday cheer to the experience.
- This includes a double crisp chocolate Santa coal dessert, hot chocolate spoons, hot cocoa bombs with marshmallows, and a limited-edition Christmas tree cup.
- Breakfast with Santa at Maria & Enzo’s will take place on December 13, 14, 20, 21, 23, and 24.
- Right now through October 1st, interested families can take advantage of their special early-bird summer pricing.
- In addition to special kids rates, adult prices start at $74 per person for Gold packages and $84 for Platinum.
- Platinum includes premium setting and being first in line to meet Santa.
- You can learn more about tickets for Breakfast with Santa here.
Halloween at Disney Springs:
- While Maria & Enzo’s prepares for Christmastime, Jock Lindsey’s Hanger Bar is set to debut all new Halloween season offerings on August 19th.
- Combining the adventurous spirit of Indiana Jones and the tricks and treats of Halloween, you’ll definitely want to sink your fangs into their limited-time offerings.
- You can learn more here.
Read More Disney Springs:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com