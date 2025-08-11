Breakfast with Santa: Secure Your Spot at Maria & Enzo’s 2025 Christmastime Event Now

While Halloween season is just around the corner, Disney Springs’ Maria & Enzo’s is already preparing for the holiday season with the announcement of their annual Breakfast with Santa event.

What’s Happening:

While the holiday season may still be four months away, Maria & Enzo’s is already preparing for Santa’s visit.

The Disney Springs dining location, which is themed to a 1930’s airline terminal, is set to host their annual Breakfast with Santa event this December.

Inviting families and loved ones into a festive morning feast full of joy and panoramic views of Lake Buena Vista, the experience is headlined by Santa Claus himself.

After enjoying the merry mealtime, guests will be able to meet Santa and get a special souvenir photo of the experience.

The experience includes: Family-style breakfast Visit with Santa and elves Family photo with Santa Takeaway treats Holiday carolers Prosecco mimosa (21+)

This year, guests have several new ways they can add additional holiday cheer to the experience.

This includes a double crisp chocolate Santa coal dessert, hot chocolate spoons, hot cocoa bombs with marshmallows, and a limited-edition Christmas tree cup.

Breakfast with Santa at Maria & Enzo’s will take place on December 13, 14, 20, 21, 23, and 24.

Right now through October 1st, interested families can take advantage of their special early-bird summer pricing.

In addition to special kids rates, adult prices start at $74 per person for Gold packages and $84 for Platinum.

Platinum includes premium setting and being first in line to meet Santa.

You can learn more about tickets for Breakfast with Santa here

Halloween at Disney Springs:

While Maria & Enzo’s prepares for Christmastime, Jock Lindsey’s Hanger Bar is set to debut all new Halloween season offerings on August 19th.

Combining the adventurous spirit of Indiana Jones and the tricks and treats of Halloween, you’ll definitely want to sink your fangs into their limited-time offerings.

You can learn more here

