Fans Seemingly Descend Upon Walt Disney World as Disney Springs Becomes Top "Freakier Friday" Viewing Locaton
Of nearly 4,000 screens, Walt Disney World's AMC seems to be the most desirable location to see the new movie.
What’s Happening:
- Freakier Friday has arrived in theaters this weekend, and as of this morning (Saturday, August 9th), has come in with $12.7 million on track for a $30-32 million opening.
- The fanbase seems to like the movie, getting an A on CinemaScore, where the 2003 predecessor Freaky Friday came in with an A-.
- What is most interesting, is that of the 3,975 theaters that Freakier Friday is being shown in, the AMC Theatre located at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World is the top grossing location for the film, pulling in $57K as of this morning.
- Daytime viewings on Premium Large Format screens make up 19% of the total gross for the film.
- These stats come from a report in Deadline that is tracking each of the movies opening this weekend, including Weapons, which appears to be taking the top spot.
- Freakier Friday, a sequel to the beloved 2003 film with a multigenerational twist starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan see the two reprise their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman. The story picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad of challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.
- Other returning cast members from the original film include Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao. They are joined by Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.
- You can find out what we thought of the new film, now playing in theaters everywhere, in our review here.
- Originally opened as part of the much-missed Pleasure Island at Walt Disney World, the now-called AMC Disney Springs 24 Dine-In Theatre is a popular spot for tourists and locals in the region.
- Moviegoers come to watch the latest blockbuster from plush, reserved seating and in premium formats, like those with image-and-sound technologies provided by Dolby Cinema. The theater features multiple marketplace concession stands, and 6 of the 24 theaters offer a unique dine-in service that serves handcrafted food and drinks right to your seat.
