Ride in Style: Minnie Van Airport Service to Expand
Guests staying at Walt Disney World's most prestigious hotels can make use of a Minnie Van to and from the airport.
Guests of Walt Disney World Deluxe Resorts now have an even easier, albeit expensive, way to get to and from the Orlando International Airport.
What’s Happening:
- As of Wednesday, August 13th, Minnie Van airport service will be offered as another transportation option for guests staying at Deluxe Disney Resort hotels.
- Powered through Lyft, this service will transport guests directly from their Deluxe Resort hotel to the Orlando International Airport.
- This service will be available to guests staying at the following Walt Disney World Deluxe Resort hotels:
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
- Standard Minnie Van vehicles fit up to 6 passengers, with up to 2 complimentary car seats available. Accessible vehicles are also available upon request.
- Guests can book Minnie Van airport service up to 60 days in advance of their visit, up until 2 days before their visit.
- To check for availability and book Minnie Van airport service, simply call (407) 828-3500. Or to make things even more convenient, you can just contact our travel partner, Mouse Fan Travel.
