Foodie Guide to the 2025 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

A truly epic list of worldly foods even includes a trip to another planet – Xandar!

We’re a little over two weeks away from this year’s EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, which takes place from August 28th through November 22nd, 2025. As always, the event is chock-full of incredibly tasty offerings featuring cuisines from around the globe – including the first Outer World Showcase booth from the citizens of Xandar!

Emile’s Fromage Montage is returning this year, a cheesy menu stroll with items available throughout the park ( noted by a 🧀 ). Simply pick up a Festival Passport and collect stamps by purchasing five of these items. Once you’ve gotten them all, head over to Shimmering Sips for a special redemption prize.

For easy, scan-as-you-go paying, get exclusive Disney Gift Card wristlets featuring Mickey Mouse and friends celebrating food around the globe. These fun-shaped, wearable cards are available at merchandise locations throughout EPCOT during the festival and can be used at Global Marketplaces, merchandise locations, and anywhere Disney Gift Card is accepted.

Now, let’s take a look at the full Foodie Guide, as shared by the Disney Parks Blog.

World Celebration

Brew-Wing Lab

The Odyssey

Food items:

Fried Pickle Spears with dill ranch

Garlic-Parmesan Wings

IMPOSSIBLE Chicken Tenders tossed in buffalo sauce with plant-based ranch and plant-based blue cheese crumbles (Plant-based)

Korean BBQ Wings with gochujang barbecue sauce and toasted sesame (New)

Unnecessarily Spicy Yet Extremely Tasty Carolina Reaper Pepper-Curry Wings with creamy cucumber raita

Beverages:

Frozen Pomegranate & Raspberry Tea: Twinings Pomegranate & Raspberry Herbal Tea with orange ice cream molecules (Non-alcoholic)

Pickle Milk Shake (Non-alcoholic)

Boulevard Brewing Co. Space Camper Juice Nova Superstellar IPA (New)

BrewDog 95 Tropical Session IPA (New)

Crooked Can Brewing Company Raspberry Blanc Wheat Beer (New)

Beer Flight

BRLO Wild Berries Hard Cider (New)

Ciderboys Pumpkin Spice Hard Cider (New)

Collective Arts Brewing Local Press Apple & Cherry Hard Cider (New)

Hard Cider Flight

Connections Eatery Festival Menu

Food items:

Chocolate Baumkuchen with chocolate ganache and whipped cream

French Onion Burger: Gourmet beef blend, caramelized onions, and Gruyère cheese on a toasted brioche bun (New)

Beverage:

Passion Fruit Cream Slush: Passion fruit, evaporated milk, vanilla syrup, and coconut cream (Non-alcoholic; spirited version available with rum) (New)

World Discovery

Coastal Eats

Near Creations Shop (Available starting September 28th)

Food items:

Lump Crab Cake with cajun-spiced vinegar slaw and rémoulade

Peruvian Ceviche with mahi mahi, shrimp, sweet potato, chulpe, choclo, and leche de tigre (New)

Seaside Pot Pie with shrimp, scallops, crawfish tails, and lobster bisque topped with puff pastry (New)

Beverages:

Boyd & Blair Pomegranate Codder

Rileys Lookout Sauvignon Blanc (New)

NEW! Gyozas of the Galaxy

Location: Near Creations Shop (Available starting September 28th)

Food items:

Buffalo-style Dumplings: Chicken dumplings with buffalo sauce, celery root purée, blue cheese cream, crumbled blue cheese, shaved carrot, and micro celery (New)

French Onion Soup-style Dumplings: Pork and beef soup dumplings with caramelized onions, sherry-beef broth, onion and Gruyère soubise, parmesan cracker, and micro chives (New)

Street Corn-style Dumplings: Chicken dumplings with tomatillo salsa verde, street corn salad, cotija cheese, lime crema, and cilantro (New)

Beverages:

Pineapple Colada: White rum, DOLE Pineapple Juice, and sweetened coconut milk (New)

Willamette Valley Vineyards Pinot Gris (New)

The Fry Basket

Near Test Track presented by General Motors

Food items:

Adobo Yuca Fries with plant-based garlic-cilantro aïoli (Plant-based)

Fry Flight

Sea Salt-Malt Vinegar Fries (Plant-based)

Truffle-Parmesan Fries with black garlic-truffle aïoli

Sweet Potato Casserole Fries with cinnamon-sugar, candied pecans, and marshmallow cream

Beverages:

3 Daughters Brewing Mojito Blonde Ale (New)

Boyd & Blair Grapefruit Mule

Flavors from Fire

Near Creations Shops

Food items:

Montreal-style Burger Slider featuring IMPOSSIBLE Beef with plant-based cheddar, tomato jam, bibb lettuce, and plant-based garlic aïoli on a sesame seed bun (Plant-based)

Rodizio-style Grilled Beef Skewer with marble potatoes, charred shallots, roasted baby peppers, and chimichurri (New)

Smoked Corned Beef with house-made potato chips, cheese curds, pickled onions, and beer cheese fondue

Beverages:

Deschutes Brewery Black Butte Porter

Four Virtues Bourbon Barrel Zinfandel

Swine Brine: Jim Beam Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, apple-cinnamon cider, lemon juice, and Dijon mustard

World Nature

Earth Eats

Land Cart/Near The Land

Food items:

Red Wine-braised Beef Short Rib with goat cheese polenta, puttanesca sauce, shaved pecorino cheese, and petit herbs

Lemon-Poppy Seed Cake with lemon icing

Beverages:

Minute Maid Strawberry-Hibiscus Aguas Frescas (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Harken Barrel Fermented Chardonnay

Sunshine Seasons

Beverage:

Remy Milk Shake: Strawberry-cheesecake milk shake topped with a cookie, mini cheesecake, white chocolate Eiffel tower, and a strawberry (Non-alcoholic) (New)

World Showcase

Australia

Near Disney Traders

Food items:

Grilled Bushberry-spiced Shrimp Skewer with sweet-and-sour vegetables and coconut-chili sauce

Roasted Lamb Chop with mint pesto and crushed salt and vinegar potato chips

Mixed Berry Pavlova with crunchy meringue shell, macerated berries, and whipped cream (New)

Beverages:

Bulletin Place Sauvignon Blanc

Fowles Farm to Table Shiraz

Yalumba ‘The Y Series’ Viognier

Wine Flight

Mexico

Food items:

Flauta de Barbacoa: Fried tortillas filled with barbacoa beef topped with salsa verde, romaine lettuce, crema Mexicana, and queso fresco

Tostada de Carnitas: Braised Pork atop a fried corn tortilla with chipotle black beans, salsa ranchera, crema Mexicana, and queso fresco (New)

Flan de Cajeta: Creamy Mexican custard with caramel sauce and toasted almonds (New)

Beverages:

Clarita Margarita: Cristalino Tequila, orange liqueur, and clarified lemon juice (New)

Mexican Craft Beer

Strawberry-Pomegranate Margarita: 100% Agave Blanco Tequila, Joven Mezcal, pomegranate liqueur, strawberry purée, and spicy agave (New)

China

Food items:

Beijing Zhajiang Noodles with stir-fried minced beef, cucumber, chili, and carrots in a savory douban sauce (New)

Chicken Dumplings with house-made sweet-and-spicy sauce

Smoked Duck Bao Bun with pickled cucumber, scallion, and hoisin sauce

Beverages:

Mango-Peach Bubble Tea: Green tea, mango and peach syrups, and white boba (Non-alcoholic)

Brew Hub Lychee Foo Draft Beer

Baijiu Punch: Baijiu spirit, lychee syrup, soda water, and piña colada mix

Hainan Prosperity: Tequila, vodka, Minute Maid Orange Juice, and mango syrup (New)

Frozen Strawberry-Jasmine Cocktail: Light rum, jasmine tea, and strawberry syrup (New)

India

Near China Pavilion

Food items:

Potato and Pea Samosas with plant-based coriander-lime cream (Plant-based)

Chicken Tikka Masala with fennel-spiced yogurt and naan bread

Beverages:

Mango Lassi (Non-alcoholic)

Mango Lassi with Camikara 8 Year Old Cask Aged Rum

Sula Tropicale Brut Sparkling Wine

United Breweries Taj Mahal Premium Lager

Refreshment Outpost

Food items:

Berbere-spiced Beef Stew with sweet potato mealie pap and kachumbari slaw (New)

IMPOSSIBLE Spicy Sausage with peri peri peppers and onions and plant-based peri peri aïoli on a sub roll (Plant-based)

South African Cream Liqueur Chocolate Mousse with white chocolate ganache and chocolate-covered popping candy

Beverages:

Bold Rock Apple Crumble Hard Cider (New)

Gulf Stream Brewing Cloud 9 Watermelon Hibiscus Lager

Habesha Breweries Cold Gold Pilsner

The Alps

Near Germany

Food items:

🧀 Warm Raclette Swiss Cheese and Alpine Ham with baby potatoes, cornichons, and baguette

🧀 Warm Raclette Swiss Cheese with baby potatoes, cornichons, and baguette

Kirschwasser Torte with cherry-brandy buttercream, fondant, sugared almonds, and cherry compote (New)

Beverages:

Frozen Rosé

Stiegl Brewery Goldbräu Austrian Märzen Lager (New)

Germany

Food items:

Bratwurst on a Pretzel Roll with mustard

🧀 Schinkennudeln: Pasta gratin with ham, onions, and cheese

Apple Strudel with vanilla sauce

Beverages:

Schöfferhofer Berry-Lime Hefeweizen (New)

Weihenstephaner Festbier

von Trapp Brewing Oktoberfest Märzen-style Lager (New)

Beer Flight

Selbach-Oster Riesling QbA

Sommerfest

Food item:

Zwiebelkuchen: German onion cake with caramelized onions, bacon, herbs, and a savory custard (New)

Spain

Between Italy and Germany

Food items:

Trio de Pintxos: Jamón croqueta, pan con tomate, and tortilla Española (New)

Paella Caldoso with rock shrimp, bay scallops, and smoked mussels (New)

🧀 Basque Cheesecake with orange sauce (New)

Beverages:

Quinta del ’67 Garnacha Tintorera

Summer in Spain: Frozen Simply Lemonade with Yellow Chartreuse Liqueur and Green Chartreuse Liqueur (New)

Italy

Food items:

Bacetti ‘Kisses’ di Pizza, Traditional Napoli Street Food: Pizza dough, pepperoni, mozzarella, and tomato sauce (New)

Tortellini alla Vodka: Four-cheese tortellini, vodka sauce, parmesan, and calabrian chili oil (New)

Chocolate Spuma: Chocolate mousse, caramel sauce, espresso whipped cream, and puffed rice (New)

Beverages:

Bellini Spritz: Italian Aperitivo Liqueur, peach purée, and prosecco

Chianti

Italian-inspired Blood Orange Margarita: Tequila, Triple Sec, and blood orange liqueur

Italian Red Sangria

Moscato

Peroni Pilsner

Prosecco

Sorsi d’Oro ‘Sips of Gold’ Italian Pilsner (New)

Block & Hans

The American Adventure

Beverage:

Frozen Chipotle-Pineapple Lemonade: Minute Maid Lemonade and chipotle-pineapple syrup with a chili-lime salt rim (Non-alcoholic; spirited version available with Tito’s Handmade Vodka)

Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue

The American Adventure

Beverage:

Cherry-Lime Slush: Frozen Minute Maid Cherry Limeade with cherry syrup (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Flavors of America

The American Adventure

Food items:

Gulf Coast-style Seafood Roll with warm-water lobster, rock shrimp, lobster bisque, and sherry-crème fraîche on a toasted brioche bun (New)

New England Slider: Slow-braised beef pot roast with spicy giardiniera, horseradish cream, and crispy fried onions on a potato roll (New)

Freshly Baked Chocolate Pudding Cake with Kentucky bourbon caramel

Beverages:

Harpoon Brewery Flannel Friday Hoppy Amber Ale (New)

Playalinda Brewing Co. Pumpkin Cheesecake Blonde Stout (New)

von Trapp Brewing Natür Helles Lager (New)

Beer Flight

Funnel Cake

Between America and Japan

Food item:

Japan

Food items:

Beef Wagyu Don: Traditional Japanese rice bowl with American wagyu beef blend over steamed white rice served with homemade pickles, shredded togarashi pepper, and pickled ginger (New)

Osakana Karaage: Crispy-fried pollock with spicy mayonnaise and a sweet-and-creamy yuzu sauce (New)

Teriyaki Chicken Bun: Steamed bun filled with minced chicken, vegetables, and teriyaki sauce

Beverages:

Peachy Mango Boba: Crafted Calpico Peach Juice with mango popping boba (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Brewlando Brewing Fuji Apple IPA (New)

Sake-Politan Cocktail: Sake with Simply Cranberry Juice and a hint of yuzu (New)

Sparkling Sake Otokoyama (New)

Greece

Between Japan and Morocco

Food items:

Spanakopita

Moussaka featuring IMPOSSIBLE Beef (Plant-based)

🧀 Griddled Cheese with pistachios and honey

Lamb Gyro with shaved lettuce, tomato-cucumber relish, and tzatziki on warm flatbread

Beverages:

Greek Melon Limeade: Kleos Mastiha Spirit, Artonic Melon Apéritif, Pearl Vodka, and lime sour mix

Kir-Yianni Naoussa Xinomavro Dry Red

Mylonas Winery Assyrtiko Dry White

Skouras Zoe Rosé

Wine Flight

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina

Morocco

Food items:

Moroccan Wrap with tomato-cucumber relish and garlic sauce served on warm moroccan flatbread (New)

Chermoula chicken

Moroccan-spiced lamb

Plant-based falafel (Plant-based)

Stone-baked Moroccan Bread with assorted dips

Pistachio Cake with cinnamon pastry cream and candied walnuts

Beverages:

Fig Cocktail: Kleiner Feigling Fig Liqueur and white cranberry juice

Keel Farms Blackberry-Pear Hard Cider

Keel Farms Golden Apple Chai Hard Cider (New)

Playalinda Brewing Co. Fig, Rhubarb, Orange, and Ginger Hard Cider (New)

Hard Cider Flight

Belgium

Between Morocco and France

Food items:

Beer-braised Beef served with smoked Gouda mashed potatoes

Belgian Waffle with Berry Compote and whipped cream

Belgian Waffle with Warm Chocolate Ganache

Beverages:

Chilled Belgian Coffee (Non-alcoholic)

Brouwerij St. Bernardus Dragòn Wit Wheat Beer

Brouwerij Van Steenberge Gulden Draak Tripel Ale

Brouwerij Verhaeghe Duchesse Cherry Red Ale

Beer Flight

Chilled Belgian Coffee with ChocoLat Deluxe Salted Caramel Chocolate Liqueur

Brazil

Between Morocco and France

Food items:

Feijoada: Black beans with pork belly and Brazil nut pesto, featuring BEN’S ORIGINAL Long Grain White Rice

🧀 Pão de Queijo: Brazilian cheese bread

Beverages:

81Bay Brewing Co. Bossa Nova Lager

Frozen Caipirinha with Cachaça Spirit

France

Food items:

Boeuf Bourguignon, Purée de Pommes de Terre: Red wine-braised short ribs with potato purée (New)

Brioche aux Épices Avec Une Garniture Mornay de Trois Fromages: Spiced brioche with a three-cheese mornay filling (New)

Trio d’Escargots, Garniture a l’ail et au Persil: Trio of escargot bites in croissant dough served with a garlic-parsley dip (New)

Crème Brûlée Vanille, Confiture Myrtilles et Citron Vert: Vanilla crème brûlée with blueberry-lime compote (New)

Beverages:

Chilled French Cosmo: Vodka, Grey Goose Le Citron Vodka, Grand Marnier Liqueur, and Simply Cranberry Juice

Instant Becot Bordeaux (New)

L’Oceade Atlantique Sauvignon Blanc (New)

Canada

Food items:

Cheddar and Bacon Soup served with a pretzel roll

Filet Mignon with mushrooms and mashed potatoes featuring Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese

Beverages:

Château des Charmes Pétales Rouge (New)

Collective Arts Brewing Pilsner (New)

Refreshment Port

Near Canada

Food item:

Braised Beef Poutine: French fries with braised beef, mushroom sauce featuring Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese, cheese curds, and gherkin relish

Beverages:

Brewery Ommegang Oak-Aged Watermelon Kolsch (New)

Florida Orange Groves Winery Sparkling Peach Wine

Boyd & Blair Pumpkin Spice Mule

Shimmering Sips

Near Port of Entry

Food item:

Strawberry Champagne Trifle (Plant-based) (New)

Beverages:

Berry Mimosa: La Gioiosa Berry Fizz and white cranberry juice

Blood Orange Mimosa: Sparkling wine and blood orange juice

Tropical Mimosa: Sparkling wine and Minute Maid Passion Fruit Orange Guava Juice

Mimosa Flight

Hawaii

Near Port of Entry

Food items:

Slow-roasted Pork Slider with sweet-and-sour chutney featuring DOLE Pineapple and spicy mayonnaise

Hawaiian Rice Bowl: Spam, eggs, eel sauce, spicy mayonnaise, and furikake

🧀 Pineapple Cheesecake with passion fruit curd and macadamia nuts

Beverages:

Florida Orange Groves Winery Sparkling Pineapple Wine

Maui Brewing Co. Orange Mango Guava Hazy IPA

O’ahu Sunrise: Vodka, DOLE Pineapple Juice, and grenadine

Bramblewood Bites

Walkway between World Showcase and Imagination! Pavilion

Food items:

Grilled Cider-brined Pork Tenderloin with chili-apple butter, celeriac-apple slaw, and apple cider gastrique

Cast Iron-seared River Trout with vanilla-butternut squash purée, brussels sprouts salad, candied pecans, spiced pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, and maple dressing (New)

Cast Iron-roasted Brussels Sprouts and Root Vegetables with dried cranberries, spiced pumpkin seeds, and pumpkin seed vinaigrette (Plant-based)

Beverages:

81Bay Brewing Co. Nitro Bananas Foster Cream Ale (New)

GoGi Pinot Noir

Spiced Apple Old Fashioned-inspired Cocktail with Boyd & Blair Rum

Milled & Mulled

Walkway between World Showcase and Imagination! Pavilion

Food items:

Butternut Squash and Ginger Bisque with cinnamon cream, toasted pumpkin seeds, and pumpkin seed oil (New)

Apple-Cinnamon and Caramel Mini Churros Sundae with vanilla bean gelato (New)

🧀 Fall Fruit Cheesecake featuring Boursin Fig & Balsamic Cheese with pomegranates and candied pecans

Freshly Baked Carrot Cake with walnuts and cream cheese icing

Beverages:

3 Daughters Brewing Apple Strudel Hard Cider (New)

Keel Farms Maple Harvest Hard Cider (New)

Forest & Field

Walkway between World Showcase and Imagination! Pavilion

Food items:

Autumn Chili featuring IMPOSSIBLE Beef with root vegetables, plant-based cheddar, and plant-based sour cream in a bread bowl (Plant-based) (New)

🧀 Pumpkin-Mascarpone Ravioli with brown butter vinaigrette, pecorino cheese, pomegranate seeds, and hazelnut praline

Schiacciata Sandwich: Mortadella, prosciutto ham, sun-dried peppers, arugula, stracciatella cheese, fall squash mostarda, and pistachio pesto on warm focaccia (New)

Beverages:

Brewery Ommegang All Hallows Treat Imperial Chocolate Peanut Butter Stout

Daou Vineyards Chardonnay (New)

Famille Hugel Classic Pinot Noir (New)

Swirled Showcase

Walkway between World Showcase and the Imagination! Pavilion

Food items:

Liquid Nitrogen Frozen Pumpkin Cheesecake Mousse featuring Philadelphia Cream Cheese with candied pecans and maple-caramel sauce (New)

Soft-serve in a Cone (Vanilla, Apple-cinnamon, and Salted caramel)

Beverages:

Floats: Coca-Cola, Barq’s Creme Soda, or Fanta Grape with choice of soft-serve (Non-alcoholic)

Frozen Apple Pie: Apple pie filling, apple-cinnamon soft-serve, and apple-cinnamon cider topped with streusel (Non-alcoholic)

Früli Strawberry Belgian White Beer (New)

Strawberry Beer Float: Früli Strawberry Belgian White Beer and vanilla soft-serve (New)

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company

The American Adventure

Butterscotch Cookie Cold Brew: Joffrey’s French Roast Cold Brew, cookie butter syrup, and butterscotch syrup topped with whipped cream and sea salt caramel toffee sauce (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Near Disney Traders

Fudge Brownie Cold Brew: Joffrey’s Shakin’ Jamaican Cold Brew, Irish cream syrup, and dark chocolate sauce topped with whipped cream, dark chocolate sauce, and chocolate powder (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Between UK and Canada

Crème Brûlée Cold Brew: Joffrey’s French Roast Cold Brew and crème caramel syrup topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Near Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Churro Latte: Espresso with choice of milk, dulce de leche sauce, and cinnamon syrup topped with whipped cream and cinnamon (Non-alcoholic) (New)

