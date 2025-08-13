Foodie Guide to the 2025 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival
We’re a little over two weeks away from this year’s EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, which takes place from August 28th through November 22nd, 2025. As always, the event is chock-full of incredibly tasty offerings featuring cuisines from around the globe – including the first Outer World Showcase booth from the citizens of Xandar!
Emile’s Fromage Montage is returning this year, a cheesy menu stroll with items available throughout the park ( noted by a 🧀 ). Simply pick up a Festival Passport and collect stamps by purchasing five of these items. Once you’ve gotten them all, head over to Shimmering Sips for a special redemption prize.
For easy, scan-as-you-go paying, get exclusive Disney Gift Card wristlets featuring Mickey Mouse and friends celebrating food around the globe. These fun-shaped, wearable cards are available at merchandise locations throughout EPCOT during the festival and can be used at Global Marketplaces, merchandise locations, and anywhere Disney Gift Card is accepted.
Now, let’s take a look at the full Foodie Guide, as shared by the Disney Parks Blog.
World Celebration
Brew-Wing Lab
The Odyssey
Food items:
- Fried Pickle Spears with dill ranch
- Garlic-Parmesan Wings
- IMPOSSIBLE Chicken Tenders tossed in buffalo sauce with plant-based ranch and plant-based blue cheese crumbles (Plant-based)
- Korean BBQ Wings with gochujang barbecue sauce and toasted sesame (New)
- Unnecessarily Spicy Yet Extremely Tasty Carolina Reaper Pepper-Curry Wings with creamy cucumber raita
Beverages:
- Frozen Pomegranate & Raspberry Tea: Twinings Pomegranate & Raspberry Herbal Tea with orange ice cream molecules (Non-alcoholic)
- Pickle Milk Shake (Non-alcoholic)
- Boulevard Brewing Co. Space Camper Juice Nova Superstellar IPA (New)
- BrewDog 95 Tropical Session IPA (New)
- Crooked Can Brewing Company Raspberry Blanc Wheat Beer (New)
- Beer Flight
- BRLO Wild Berries Hard Cider (New)
- Ciderboys Pumpkin Spice Hard Cider (New)
- Collective Arts Brewing Local Press Apple & Cherry Hard Cider (New)
- Hard Cider Flight
Connections Eatery Festival Menu
Food items:
- Chocolate Baumkuchen with chocolate ganache and whipped cream
- French Onion Burger: Gourmet beef blend, caramelized onions, and Gruyère cheese on a toasted brioche bun (New)
Beverage:
- Passion Fruit Cream Slush: Passion fruit, evaporated milk, vanilla syrup, and coconut cream (Non-alcoholic; spirited version available with rum) (New)
World Discovery
Coastal Eats
Near Creations Shop (Available starting September 28th)
Food items:
- Lump Crab Cake with cajun-spiced vinegar slaw and rémoulade
- Peruvian Ceviche with mahi mahi, shrimp, sweet potato, chulpe, choclo, and leche de tigre (New)
- Seaside Pot Pie with shrimp, scallops, crawfish tails, and lobster bisque topped with puff pastry (New)
Beverages:
- Boyd & Blair Pomegranate Codder
- Rileys Lookout Sauvignon Blanc (New)
NEW! Gyozas of the Galaxy
Location: Near Creations Shop (Available starting September 28th)
Food items:
- Buffalo-style Dumplings: Chicken dumplings with buffalo sauce, celery root purée, blue cheese cream, crumbled blue cheese, shaved carrot, and micro celery (New)
- French Onion Soup-style Dumplings: Pork and beef soup dumplings with caramelized onions, sherry-beef broth, onion and Gruyère soubise, parmesan cracker, and micro chives (New)
- Street Corn-style Dumplings: Chicken dumplings with tomatillo salsa verde, street corn salad, cotija cheese, lime crema, and cilantro (New)
Beverages:
- Pineapple Colada: White rum, DOLE Pineapple Juice, and sweetened coconut milk (New)
- Willamette Valley Vineyards Pinot Gris (New)
The Fry Basket
Near Test Track presented by General Motors
Food items:
- Adobo Yuca Fries with plant-based garlic-cilantro aïoli (Plant-based)
- Fry Flight
- Sea Salt-Malt Vinegar Fries (Plant-based)
- Truffle-Parmesan Fries with black garlic-truffle aïoli
- Sweet Potato Casserole Fries with cinnamon-sugar, candied pecans, and marshmallow cream
Beverages:
- 3 Daughters Brewing Mojito Blonde Ale (New)
- Boyd & Blair Grapefruit Mule
Flavors from Fire
Near Creations Shops
Food items:
- Montreal-style Burger Slider featuring IMPOSSIBLE Beef with plant-based cheddar, tomato jam, bibb lettuce, and plant-based garlic aïoli on a sesame seed bun (Plant-based)
- Rodizio-style Grilled Beef Skewer with marble potatoes, charred shallots, roasted baby peppers, and chimichurri (New)
- Smoked Corned Beef with house-made potato chips, cheese curds, pickled onions, and beer cheese fondue
Beverages:
- Deschutes Brewery Black Butte Porter
- Four Virtues Bourbon Barrel Zinfandel
- Swine Brine: Jim Beam Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, apple-cinnamon cider, lemon juice, and Dijon mustard
World Nature
Earth Eats
Land Cart/Near The Land
Food items:
- Red Wine-braised Beef Short Rib with goat cheese polenta, puttanesca sauce, shaved pecorino cheese, and petit herbs
- Lemon-Poppy Seed Cake with lemon icing
Beverages:
- Minute Maid Strawberry-Hibiscus Aguas Frescas (Non-alcoholic) (New)
- Harken Barrel Fermented Chardonnay
Sunshine Seasons
Beverage:
- Remy Milk Shake: Strawberry-cheesecake milk shake topped with a cookie, mini cheesecake, white chocolate Eiffel tower, and a strawberry (Non-alcoholic) (New)
World Showcase
Australia
Near Disney Traders
Food items:
- Grilled Bushberry-spiced Shrimp Skewer with sweet-and-sour vegetables and coconut-chili sauce
- Roasted Lamb Chop with mint pesto and crushed salt and vinegar potato chips
- Mixed Berry Pavlova with crunchy meringue shell, macerated berries, and whipped cream (New)
Beverages:
- Bulletin Place Sauvignon Blanc
- Fowles Farm to Table Shiraz
- Yalumba ‘The Y Series’ Viognier
- Wine Flight
Mexico
Food items:
- Flauta de Barbacoa: Fried tortillas filled with barbacoa beef topped with salsa verde, romaine lettuce, crema Mexicana, and queso fresco
- Tostada de Carnitas: Braised Pork atop a fried corn tortilla with chipotle black beans, salsa ranchera, crema Mexicana, and queso fresco (New)
- Flan de Cajeta: Creamy Mexican custard with caramel sauce and toasted almonds (New)
Beverages:
- Clarita Margarita: Cristalino Tequila, orange liqueur, and clarified lemon juice (New)
- Mexican Craft Beer
- Strawberry-Pomegranate Margarita: 100% Agave Blanco Tequila, Joven Mezcal, pomegranate liqueur, strawberry purée, and spicy agave (New)
China
Food items:
- Beijing Zhajiang Noodles with stir-fried minced beef, cucumber, chili, and carrots in a savory douban sauce (New)
- Chicken Dumplings with house-made sweet-and-spicy sauce
- Smoked Duck Bao Bun with pickled cucumber, scallion, and hoisin sauce
Beverages:
- Mango-Peach Bubble Tea: Green tea, mango and peach syrups, and white boba (Non-alcoholic)
- Brew Hub Lychee Foo Draft Beer
- Baijiu Punch: Baijiu spirit, lychee syrup, soda water, and piña colada mix
- Hainan Prosperity: Tequila, vodka, Minute Maid Orange Juice, and mango syrup (New)
- Frozen Strawberry-Jasmine Cocktail: Light rum, jasmine tea, and strawberry syrup (New)
India
Near China Pavilion
Food items:
- Potato and Pea Samosas with plant-based coriander-lime cream (Plant-based)
- Chicken Tikka Masala with fennel-spiced yogurt and naan bread
Beverages:
- Mango Lassi (Non-alcoholic)
- Mango Lassi with Camikara 8 Year Old Cask Aged Rum
- Sula Tropicale Brut Sparkling Wine
- United Breweries Taj Mahal Premium Lager
Refreshment Outpost
Food items:
- Berbere-spiced Beef Stew with sweet potato mealie pap and kachumbari slaw (New)
- IMPOSSIBLE Spicy Sausage with peri peri peppers and onions and plant-based peri peri aïoli on a sub roll (Plant-based)
- South African Cream Liqueur Chocolate Mousse with white chocolate ganache and chocolate-covered popping candy
Beverages:
- Bold Rock Apple Crumble Hard Cider (New)
- Gulf Stream Brewing Cloud 9 Watermelon Hibiscus Lager
- Habesha Breweries Cold Gold Pilsner
The Alps
Near Germany
Food items:
- 🧀 Warm Raclette Swiss Cheese with baby potatoes, cornichons, and baguette
- Kirschwasser Torte with cherry-brandy buttercream, fondant, sugared almonds, and cherry compote (New)
Beverages:
- Frozen Rosé
- Stiegl Brewery Goldbräu Austrian Märzen Lager (New)
Germany
Food items:
- Bratwurst on a Pretzel Roll with mustard
- 🧀 Schinkennudeln: Pasta gratin with ham, onions, and cheese
- Apple Strudel with vanilla sauce
Beverages:
- Schöfferhofer Berry-Lime Hefeweizen (New)
- Weihenstephaner Festbier
- von Trapp Brewing Oktoberfest Märzen-style Lager (New)
- Beer Flight
- Selbach-Oster Riesling QbA
Sommerfest
Food item:
- Zwiebelkuchen: German onion cake with caramelized onions, bacon, herbs, and a savory custard (New)
Spain
Between Italy and Germany
Food items:
- Trio de Pintxos: Jamón croqueta, pan con tomate, and tortilla Española (New)
- Paella Caldoso with rock shrimp, bay scallops, and smoked mussels (New)
- 🧀 Basque Cheesecake with orange sauce (New)
Beverages:
- Quinta del ’67 Garnacha Tintorera
- Summer in Spain: Frozen Simply Lemonade with Yellow Chartreuse Liqueur and Green Chartreuse Liqueur (New)
Italy
Food items:
- Bacetti ‘Kisses’ di Pizza, Traditional Napoli Street Food: Pizza dough, pepperoni, mozzarella, and tomato sauce (New)
- Tortellini alla Vodka: Four-cheese tortellini, vodka sauce, parmesan, and calabrian chili oil (New)
- Chocolate Spuma: Chocolate mousse, caramel sauce, espresso whipped cream, and puffed rice (New)
Beverages:
- Bellini Spritz: Italian Aperitivo Liqueur, peach purée, and prosecco
- Chianti
- Italian-inspired Blood Orange Margarita: Tequila, Triple Sec, and blood orange liqueur
- Italian Red Sangria
- Moscato
- Peroni Pilsner
- Prosecco
- Sorsi d’Oro ‘Sips of Gold’ Italian Pilsner (New)
Block & Hans
Beverage:
- Frozen Chipotle-Pineapple Lemonade: Minute Maid Lemonade and chipotle-pineapple syrup with a chili-lime salt rim (Non-alcoholic; spirited version available with Tito’s Handmade Vodka)
Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue
The American Adventure
Beverage:
- Cherry-Lime Slush: Frozen Minute Maid Cherry Limeade with cherry syrup (Non-alcoholic) (New)
Flavors of America
The American Adventure
Food items:
- Gulf Coast-style Seafood Roll with warm-water lobster, rock shrimp, lobster bisque, and sherry-crème fraîche on a toasted brioche bun (New)
- New England Slider: Slow-braised beef pot roast with spicy giardiniera, horseradish cream, and crispy fried onions on a potato roll (New)
- Freshly Baked Chocolate Pudding Cake with Kentucky bourbon caramel
Beverages:
- Harpoon Brewery Flannel Friday Hoppy Amber Ale (New)
- Playalinda Brewing Co. Pumpkin Cheesecake Blonde Stout (New)
- von Trapp Brewing Natür Helles Lager (New)
- Beer Flight
Funnel Cake
Between America and Japan
Food item:
- Huckleberry Funnel Cake: Funnel cake with huckleberry ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, blackberry brandy glaze, and powdered sugar (New)
Japan
Food items:
- Beef Wagyu Don: Traditional Japanese rice bowl with American wagyu beef blend over steamed white rice served with homemade pickles, shredded togarashi pepper, and pickled ginger (New)
- Osakana Karaage: Crispy-fried pollock with spicy mayonnaise and a sweet-and-creamy yuzu sauce (New)
- Teriyaki Chicken Bun: Steamed bun filled with minced chicken, vegetables, and teriyaki sauce
Beverages:
- Peachy Mango Boba: Crafted Calpico Peach Juice with mango popping boba (Non-alcoholic) (New)
- Brewlando Brewing Fuji Apple IPA (New)
- Sake-Politan Cocktail: Sake with Simply Cranberry Juice and a hint of yuzu (New)
- Sparkling Sake Otokoyama (New)
Greece
Between Japan and Morocco
Food items:
- Spanakopita
- Moussaka featuring IMPOSSIBLE Beef (Plant-based)
- 🧀 Griddled Cheese with pistachios and honey
- Lamb Gyro with shaved lettuce, tomato-cucumber relish, and tzatziki on warm flatbread
Beverages:
- Greek Melon Limeade: Kleos Mastiha Spirit, Artonic Melon Apéritif, Pearl Vodka, and lime sour mix
- Kir-Yianni Naoussa Xinomavro Dry Red
- Mylonas Winery Assyrtiko Dry White
- Skouras Zoe Rosé
- Wine Flight
Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina
Morocco
Food items:
- Moroccan Wrap with tomato-cucumber relish and garlic sauce served on warm moroccan flatbread (New)
- Chermoula chicken
- Moroccan-spiced lamb
- Plant-based falafel (Plant-based)
- Stone-baked Moroccan Bread with assorted dips
- Pistachio Cake with cinnamon pastry cream and candied walnuts
Beverages:
- Fig Cocktail: Kleiner Feigling Fig Liqueur and white cranberry juice
- Keel Farms Blackberry-Pear Hard Cider
- Keel Farms Golden Apple Chai Hard Cider (New)
- Playalinda Brewing Co. Fig, Rhubarb, Orange, and Ginger Hard Cider (New)
- Hard Cider Flight
Belgium
Between Morocco and France
Food items:
- Beer-braised Beef served with smoked Gouda mashed potatoes
- Belgian Waffle with Berry Compote and whipped cream
- Belgian Waffle with Warm Chocolate Ganache
Beverages:
- Chilled Belgian Coffee (Non-alcoholic)
- Brouwerij St. Bernardus Dragòn Wit Wheat Beer
- Brouwerij Van Steenberge Gulden Draak Tripel Ale
- Brouwerij Verhaeghe Duchesse Cherry Red Ale
- Beer Flight
- Chilled Belgian Coffee with ChocoLat Deluxe Salted Caramel Chocolate Liqueur
Brazil
Between Morocco and France
Food items:
- Feijoada: Black beans with pork belly and Brazil nut pesto, featuring BEN’S ORIGINAL Long Grain White Rice
- 🧀 Pão de Queijo: Brazilian cheese bread
Beverages:
- 81Bay Brewing Co. Bossa Nova Lager
- Frozen Caipirinha with Cachaça Spirit
France
Food items:
- Boeuf Bourguignon, Purée de Pommes de Terre: Red wine-braised short ribs with potato purée (New)
- Brioche aux Épices Avec Une Garniture Mornay de Trois Fromages: Spiced brioche with a three-cheese mornay filling (New)
- Trio d’Escargots, Garniture a l’ail et au Persil: Trio of escargot bites in croissant dough served with a garlic-parsley dip (New)
- Crème Brûlée Vanille, Confiture Myrtilles et Citron Vert: Vanilla crème brûlée with blueberry-lime compote (New)
Beverages:
- Chilled French Cosmo: Vodka, Grey Goose Le Citron Vodka, Grand Marnier Liqueur, and Simply Cranberry Juice
- Instant Becot Bordeaux (New)
- L’Oceade Atlantique Sauvignon Blanc (New)
Canada
Food items:
- Cheddar and Bacon Soup served with a pretzel roll
- Filet Mignon with mushrooms and mashed potatoes featuring Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese
Beverages:
- Château des Charmes Pétales Rouge (New)
- Collective Arts Brewing Pilsner (New)
Refreshment Port
Near Canada
Food item:
- Braised Beef Poutine: French fries with braised beef, mushroom sauce featuring Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese, cheese curds, and gherkin relish
Beverages:
- Brewery Ommegang Oak-Aged Watermelon Kolsch (New)
- Florida Orange Groves Winery Sparkling Peach Wine
- Boyd & Blair Pumpkin Spice Mule
Shimmering Sips
Near Port of Entry
Food item:
- Strawberry Champagne Trifle (Plant-based) (New)
Beverages:
- Berry Mimosa: La Gioiosa Berry Fizz and white cranberry juice
- Blood Orange Mimosa: Sparkling wine and blood orange juice
- Tropical Mimosa: Sparkling wine and Minute Maid Passion Fruit Orange Guava Juice
- Mimosa Flight
Hawaii
Near Port of Entry
Food items:
- Slow-roasted Pork Slider with sweet-and-sour chutney featuring DOLE Pineapple and spicy mayonnaise
- Hawaiian Rice Bowl: Spam, eggs, eel sauce, spicy mayonnaise, and furikake
- 🧀 Pineapple Cheesecake with passion fruit curd and macadamia nuts
Beverages:
- Florida Orange Groves Winery Sparkling Pineapple Wine
- Maui Brewing Co. Orange Mango Guava Hazy IPA
- O’ahu Sunrise: Vodka, DOLE Pineapple Juice, and grenadine
Bramblewood Bites
Walkway between World Showcase and Imagination! Pavilion
Food items:
- Grilled Cider-brined Pork Tenderloin with chili-apple butter, celeriac-apple slaw, and apple cider gastrique
- Cast Iron-seared River Trout with vanilla-butternut squash purée, brussels sprouts salad, candied pecans, spiced pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, and maple dressing (New)
- Cast Iron-roasted Brussels Sprouts and Root Vegetables with dried cranberries, spiced pumpkin seeds, and pumpkin seed vinaigrette (Plant-based)
Beverages:
- 81Bay Brewing Co. Nitro Bananas Foster Cream Ale (New)
- GoGi Pinot Noir
- Spiced Apple Old Fashioned-inspired Cocktail with Boyd & Blair Rum
Milled & Mulled
Walkway between World Showcase and Imagination! Pavilion
Food items:
- Butternut Squash and Ginger Bisque with cinnamon cream, toasted pumpkin seeds, and pumpkin seed oil (New)
- Apple-Cinnamon and Caramel Mini Churros Sundae with vanilla bean gelato (New)
- 🧀 Fall Fruit Cheesecake featuring Boursin Fig & Balsamic Cheese with pomegranates and candied pecans
- Freshly Baked Carrot Cake with walnuts and cream cheese icing
Beverages:
- 3 Daughters Brewing Apple Strudel Hard Cider (New)
- Keel Farms Maple Harvest Hard Cider (New)
Forest & Field
Walkway between World Showcase and Imagination! Pavilion
Food items:
- Autumn Chili featuring IMPOSSIBLE Beef with root vegetables, plant-based cheddar, and plant-based sour cream in a bread bowl (Plant-based) (New)
- 🧀 Pumpkin-Mascarpone Ravioli with brown butter vinaigrette, pecorino cheese, pomegranate seeds, and hazelnut praline
- Schiacciata Sandwich: Mortadella, prosciutto ham, sun-dried peppers, arugula, stracciatella cheese, fall squash mostarda, and pistachio pesto on warm focaccia (New)
Beverages:
- Brewery Ommegang All Hallows Treat Imperial Chocolate Peanut Butter Stout
- Daou Vineyards Chardonnay (New)
- Famille Hugel Classic Pinot Noir (New)
Swirled Showcase
Walkway between World Showcase and the Imagination! Pavilion
Food items:
- Liquid Nitrogen Frozen Pumpkin Cheesecake Mousse featuring Philadelphia Cream Cheese with candied pecans and maple-caramel sauce (New)
- Soft-serve in a Cone (Vanilla, Apple-cinnamon, and Salted caramel)
Beverages:
- Floats: Coca-Cola, Barq’s Creme Soda, or Fanta Grape with choice of soft-serve (Non-alcoholic)
- Frozen Apple Pie: Apple pie filling, apple-cinnamon soft-serve, and apple-cinnamon cider topped with streusel (Non-alcoholic)
- Früli Strawberry Belgian White Beer (New)
- Strawberry Beer Float: Früli Strawberry Belgian White Beer and vanilla soft-serve (New)
Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company
The American Adventure
- Butterscotch Cookie Cold Brew: Joffrey’s French Roast Cold Brew, cookie butter syrup, and butterscotch syrup topped with whipped cream and sea salt caramel toffee sauce (Non-alcoholic) (New)
Near Disney Traders
- Fudge Brownie Cold Brew: Joffrey’s Shakin’ Jamaican Cold Brew, Irish cream syrup, and dark chocolate sauce topped with whipped cream, dark chocolate sauce, and chocolate powder (Non-alcoholic) (New)
Between UK and Canada
- Crème Brûlée Cold Brew: Joffrey’s French Roast Cold Brew and crème caramel syrup topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce (Non-alcoholic) (New)
Near Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind
- Churro Latte: Espresso with choice of milk, dulce de leche sauce, and cinnamon syrup topped with whipped cream and cinnamon (Non-alcoholic) (New)
Our Picks
Boy is there ever so much to choose from! The Food & Wine is without a doubt EPCOT’s largest festival, and there truly is something for everyone. For this author, here are some of the items I’m most excited about:
- China – Beijing Zhajiang Noodles with stir-fried minced beef, cucumber, chili, and carrots in a savory douban sauce
- Japan – Beef Wagyu Don: Traditional Japanese rice bowl with American wagyu beef blend over steamed white rice served with homemade pickles, shredded togarashi pepper, and pickled ginger
- France – Crème Brûlée Vanille, Confiture Myrtilles et Citron Vert: Vanilla crème brûlée with blueberry-lime compote
- Bramblewood Bites – Cast Iron-roasted Brussels Sprouts and Root Vegetables with dried cranberries, spiced pumpkin seeds, and pumpkin seed vinaigrette
- Swirled Showcase – Strawberry Beer Float: Früli Strawberry Belgian White Beer and vanilla soft-serve
Find out more about this year’s EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival here.