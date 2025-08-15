Mother Knows Best: Mother Gothel to Make Debut Appearance at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

The iconic villain from 2010's "Tangled" will make her Not-So-Scary debut at the Magic Kingdom tonight.

Mother knows best, or at least that’s what Mother Gothel wants you to think. Walt Disney World has confirmed that the Tangled villain will be making her debut appearance at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year.

What’s Happening:

villain’s addition to the event. Mother Gothel appears in a short video shared across Disney’s social media accounts, enticing viewers to look into the mirror and see a beautiful young lady, of course, referring to herself.

In a strange move, Disney shared the list of characters available at the event around 2:30 p.m. ET today, not including Mother Gothel. They then separately announced her arrival to the event about an hour and a half later via social media

Said list notes that Mother Gothel will be appearing in Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade, but doesn’t list her as a meet and greet character. We, however, found her talking to guests as they entered the event via the Main Street bypass.

Elsewhere, Jack Skellington will be sporting an all-new look this year. Among the many other characters appearing at the event are Stitch in his Rock ‘n’ Roll Costume, Anastasia, Drizella & Lady Tremaine, and Shaker, Wendell, & Big Al.

Minnie Mouse will also be joining Mickey Mouse in Halloween attire at Town Square Theater this year.

What Else to Expect During Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party:

The first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party of the year takes place this evening, and it will of course see the return of a number of fan favorite offerings, such as Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade and the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular.

