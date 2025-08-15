Where To Find Characters During This Year's Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World
Tonight marks the first of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Parties at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, and with the debut of some new looks for some familiar faces, fans will want to know where to look for some old friends.
Main Street USA
- Minnie Mouse joins Mickey Mouse in Halloween Attire: Town Square Theater
- Jack Skellington (with updated face) and Sally: Town Square Theater
Adventureland
- Aladdin, Abu, Princess Jasmine, and Genie: Agrabah Marketplace
- Captain Jack Sparrow: Caribbean Plaza
Frontierland
- Shaker, Wendell, and Big Al: Roaming around Frontierland
- Hitchhiking Ghosts: Frontierland Balcony and the Diamond Horseshoe Stage (varies throughout the evening)
Liberty Square
- Haunted Mansion Residents Miss Carlotta, Madam Renatta, and Broome the Butler: Haunted Mansion Graveyard
Fantasyland
- Alice, Mad Hatter, Queen of Hearts, Tweedle Dee, and Tweedle Dum: Outside the Mad Tea Party
- Anastasia, Drizella, and Lady Tremaine: Fantasyland
- Ariel and Eric: Near Under the Sea – Journey of the Little Mermaid
- Belle: Enchanted Tales with Belle Queue
- Gaston: Near Gaston’s Tavern
- Pluto: Entrance to Storybook Circus
- Daisy and Goofy in Halloween Attire: Pete’s Silly Sideshow
- Pooh as a Bumble Bee, Piglet as a Butterfly, Eeyore as a Clown, and Tigger as a Pirate: Pooh’s Thotful Spot
Tomorrowland
- Stitch in his Rock ‘n’ Roll Costume: Across from Monster’s Inc. Laugh Floor
Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is the signature event for the spooky season at the Walt Disney World Resort. As part of the fun of this separately-ticketed soiree, guests will experience numerous special character sightings (like those listed above) as well as the fan-favorite Boo-To-You Halloween Parade and other entertainment offerings exclusive to the event.
