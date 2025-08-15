Where To Find Characters During This Year's Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World

Characters are a a big draw for the event, especially the rare ones or their special outfits!

Tonight marks the first of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Parties at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, and with the debut of some new looks for some familiar faces, fans will want to know where to look for some old friends.

Main Street USA

Minnie Mouse joins Mickey Mouse in Halloween Attire: Town Square Theater

Jack Skellington (with updated face) and Sally: Town Square Theater

Adventureland

Aladdin, Abu, Princess Jasmine, and Genie: Agrabah Marketplace

Captain Jack Sparrow: Caribbean Plaza

Frontierland

Shaker, Wendell, and Big Al: Roaming around Frontierland

Hitchhiking Ghosts: Frontierland Balcony and the Diamond Horseshoe Stage (varies throughout the evening)

Liberty Square

Fantasyland

Alice, Mad Hatter, Queen of Hearts, Tweedle Dee, and Tweedle Dum: Outside the Mad Tea Party

Anastasia, Drizella, and Lady Tremaine: Fantasyland

Ariel and Eric: Near Under the Sea – Journey of the Little Mermaid

Belle: Enchanted Tales with Belle

Gaston: Near Gaston’s Tavern

Pluto: Entrance to Storybook Circus

Daisy and Goofy in Halloween Attire: Pete’s Silly Sideshow

Pooh as a Bumble Bee, Piglet as a Butterfly, Eeyore as a Clown, and Tigger as a Pirate: Pooh’s Thotful Spot

Tomorrowland

Stitch in his Rock ‘n’ Roll Costume: Across from Monster’s Inc. Laugh Floor

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is the signature event for the spooky season at the Walt Disney World Resort. As part of the fun of this separately-ticketed soiree, guests will experience numerous special character sightings (like those listed above) as well as the fan-favorite Boo-To-You Halloween Parade and other entertainment offerings exclusive to the event.

For more information about Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party or to plan a visit to Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your planning needs.