Beware of Sid… He’s Sweet Now! A "Toy Story" inspired Lunch Box Tart is Coming to Hollywood Studios
No more terrorizing toys, just tasty treats.
Looks like Sid has been experimenting again, this time with a new Lunch Box Tart coming soon to Woody’s Lunch Box at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Eats Instagram account shared our first look at the Sid Spiced Berry Lunch Box Tart at Woody’s Lunch Box starting August 16.
- This seasonal Toy Story inspired treat is a Spiced berry-filled pastry topped with black marshmallow fondant, red sprinkles, silver sprinkles, and white chocolate skull.
- Woody’s Lunch Box is known for its tasty treats, and it’s always exciting to see what seasonal flavors appear. It’s especially delightful to see a fall flavor that isn’t the typical apple or pumpkin spice.
Other Spooky Treats at Walt Disney World:
