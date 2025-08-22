"The Nightmare Before Christmas" is Getting Some Love from Starbucks on a New Tumbler Launching Today

Head over to Disney Store to scoop up this stylish drinkware that drops at 8 a.m. PT

It’s always a good day when Starbucks introduces a new Disney-inspired tumbler especially if it features The Nightmare Before Christmas! With the spooky season just around the corner, Disney Store has the perfect accessory to add to your collection and help keep you hydrated.

What’s Happening:

Disney Store and Starbucks are combining their powers this fall to bring fans a spooky tumbler featuring Jack Skellington, Sally, and Zero from the Nightmare Before Christmas.

Bring the eerie vibe of Halloween Town to your fall and winter adventures with this traditional Starbucks tumbler that comes with a twist on lid and straw.

Just like Jack’s signature outfit, a black and white pinstripe pattern serves as the backdrop of this tumbler. The Pumpkin King and his trusty companions are spotlighted in a stacked graphic on one side, frames with bones in the shape of a coffin.

The film’s title is displayed along the bottom of the cup so there’s no doubt which franchise you’re celebrating when you add this tumbler to your Halloween collection.

The Starbucks The Nightmare Before Christmas tumbler will be available at Disney Store August 22 at 8 a.m. PT. We anticipate it will sell for $49.99.

