Tiny Vinyl with Magical Melodies: Target Unveils New 4 Inch Disney Vinyls with Songs from "Frozen," "The Nightmare Before Christmas," and "Lilo & Stitch"

Disney Music lovers have three new reasons to shop at Target with the three freshly revealed tiny vinyls featuring fan favorite songs Frozen, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Lilo & Stitch .

and . Set to release on September 12th, the four inch vinyl collectibles each arrive with two songs, one on each side.

Each retailing for $14.99, these adorable collectibles are perfect for showing off in your home, even if you don’t have a record player.

Let’s take a look at the three new vinyls:

“Let it Go/ Do You Wanna Build a Snowman" performed by Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Agatha Lee Monn, and Katie Lopez.

“This Is Halloween/ What’s This" performed by The Citizens of Halloweentown and Danny Elfman.

“Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride/ He Lei Pāpahi No Lilo a me Stitch" performed by Iam Tongi, Mark Kaeli’i Ho’omalu, and the Kamehameha Schools Children’s Choir.

All three varieties are now available for preorder at the links above.

Today, Disney unveiled a re-recorded version of Freaky Friday ’s “Take Me Away!"

's "Take Me Away!" Released ahead of Freakier Friday's August 8th theatrical debut, the song reunited Pink Slip, Anna's iconic band from the 2004 film.

s August 8th theatrical debut, the song reunited Pink Slip, Anna’s iconic band from the 2004 film. You can listen to the track here

