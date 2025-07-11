Tiny Vinyl with Magical Melodies: Target Unveils New 4 Inch Disney Vinyls with Songs from "Frozen," "The Nightmare Before Christmas," and "Lilo & Stitch"
Three new tiny vinyls have arrived exclusively at Target featuring the magical melodies of Frozen, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Lilo & Stitch.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Music lovers have three new reasons to shop at Target with the three freshly revealed tiny vinyls featuring fan favorite songs Frozen, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Lilo & Stitch.
- Set to release on September 12th, the four inch vinyl collectibles each arrive with two songs, one on each side.
- Each retailing for $14.99, these adorable collectibles are perfect for showing off in your home, even if you don’t have a record player.
- Let’s take a look at the three new vinyls:
Frozen
“Let it Go/ Do You Wanna Build a Snowman" performed by Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Agatha Lee Monn, and Katie Lopez.
The Nightmare Before Christmas
“This Is Halloween/ What’s This" performed by The Citizens of Halloweentown and Danny Elfman.
Lilo & Stitch
“Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride/ He Lei Pāpahi No Lilo a me Stitch" performed by Iam Tongi, Mark Kaeli’i Ho’omalu, and the Kamehameha Schools Children’s Choir.
- All three varieties are now available for preorder at the links above.
Speaking of Magical Melodies…:
- Today, Disney unveiled a re-recorded version of Freaky Friday’s “Take Me Away!"
- Released ahead of Freakier Friday’s August 8th theatrical debut, the song reunited Pink Slip, Anna’s iconic band from the 2004 film.
- You can listen to the track here.
