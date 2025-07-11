Tiny Vinyl with Magical Melodies: Target Unveils New 4 Inch Disney Vinyls with Songs from "Frozen," "The Nightmare Before Christmas," and "Lilo & Stitch"

Preorders are now open!

Three new tiny vinyls have arrived exclusively at Target featuring the magical melodies of Frozen, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Lilo & Stitch.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Music lovers have three new reasons to shop at Target with the three freshly revealed tiny vinyls featuring fan favorite songs Frozen, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Lilo & Stitch.
  • Set to release on September 12th, the four inch vinyl collectibles each arrive with two songs, one on each side.
  • Each retailing for $14.99, these adorable collectibles are perfect for showing off in your home, even if you don’t have a record player.
  • Let’s take a look at the three new vinyls:

Frozen

“Let it Go/ Do You Wanna Build a Snowman" performed by Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Agatha Lee Monn, and Katie Lopez.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

“This Is Halloween/ What’s This" performed by The Citizens of Halloweentown and Danny Elfman.

 Lilo & Stitch

“Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride/ He Lei Pāpahi No Lilo a me Stitch" performed by Iam Tongi, Mark Kaeli’i Ho’omalu, and the Kamehameha Schools Children’s Choir.

  • All three varieties are now available for preorder at the links above.

Speaking of Magical Melodies…:

  • Today, Disney unveiled a re-recorded version of Freaky Friday’s “Take Me Away!"
  • Released ahead of Freakier Fridays August 8th theatrical debut, the song reunited Pink Slip, Anna’s iconic band from the 2004 film.
  • You can listen to the track here.

Read More Disney Music:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber