Watch Donny Osmond Prep for Surgery with Disney Power Anthem

Donny Osmond musters up all the force of a great typhoon with this song.

Donny Osmond posted an Instagram reel channeling his inner Shang, belting out "I'll Make a Man Out of You" to pump himself up. It's safe to say he's definitely got the "strength of a raging fire."

What’s Happening:

Donny Osmond posted an Instagram reel showing his way of motivating himself through surgery by singing, “I’ll Make a Man Out of You," from Disney’s Mulan .

. Following the video’s release, Osmond received an outpouring of support from his 212,000 X followers and 435,000 Instagram followers.

Recently, Donny Osmond has been performing in Las Vegas with an AI-generated avatar of his younger self, showcasing his adaptability and commitment to his craft even at 67.

What They’re Saying:

Donny Osmond: “What better way to power through a procedure than singing your alltime favorite rally song?! I’m feeling all better now!"

Donny Osmond and Disney:

Donny Osmond lent his voice to the character Li Shang in Disney's 1998 animated film Mulan, singing the iconic song "I'll Make a Man Out of You," which he referenced in this recent surgery video.

Donny Osmond has performed several times at Disneyland, notably in the Disneyland 25th Anniversary TV special.

