“Electric Bloom” Brings “One Little Spark” to Disney Channel with New EP

Ahead of the new series debut on July 10th, Disney Channel fans can listen to four songs from the show – including one with a familiar title.

Four original songs from the upcoming Disney Channel series Electric Bloom are now available to stream ahead of the show’s debut.

What’s Happening:

Earlier this month, Disney Branded Television shared the first trailer for Electric Bloom , a new series premiering on Disney Channel in July.

, a new series premiering on Disney Channel in July. Electric Bloom tells the story of three members of the wildly popular titular pop group as they look back on their band and the strong friendship that has blossomed since their high school days. Their rise to becoming the top band in the world is chronicled, emphasizing the deep connection that solidifies their status as best friends.

tells the story of three members of the wildly popular titular pop group as they look back on their band and the strong friendship that has blossomed since their high school days. Their rise to becoming the top band in the world is chronicled, emphasizing the deep connection that solidifies their status as best friends. Prior to the show’s premiere on July 10th, four original songs from the show have been released on streaming platforms. Those songs are titled: “No Limits" “One Little Spark" “The Lies We Tell Our Hearts" “Wolf Pack Energy"

You can listen to the Electric Bloom EP on Spotify Apple Music

EP on Music videos for all of the songs are also available to watch on the Walt Disney Records YouTube channel

The series will debut its first two episodes on Disney Channel on Thursday, July 10th, at 8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT, following the premiere of ZOMBIES 4 : Dawn of the Vampires .

. New episodes will air weekly, and the show will be available on Disney+

One Little Spark, You Say?

Disney fans will be quick to note that one of the songs is titled “One Little Spark" – which is, of course, the name of a classic Disney song.

Debuting with Journey into Imagination in 1983, the first “One Little Spark" quickly became an anthem for EPCOT

This new “One Little Spark" is definitely a different kind of song to the one we all know, but it definitely fits the vibes Disney seems to be going for with Electric Bloom .

. It definitely seems as if Disney is trying to capture the spark and grasp on the youth that Hannah Montana had nearly two decades ago. Could Electric Bloom be this generation’s Hannah Montana? Only time will tell.

