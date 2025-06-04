Catch a Glimpse of Disney's "Electric Bloom" With Official Teaser Trailer and Poster Revealed
"Electric Bloom" stars Lumi Pollack, Carmen Sanchez, Ruby Marino and Nathaniel Buescher.
Disney Branded Television has unveiled a teaser trailer and a poster for its upcoming series titled Electric Bloom.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Branded Television has released a teaser trailer and poster for its upcoming comedy series Electric Bloom, formerly known as How We Became the Biggest Band in the World.
- The series, focused on music, will debut its first two episodes on Disney Channel on Thursday, July 10th, at 8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT, following the premiere of ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires.
- New episodes will air weekly, and the show will be available on Disney+ starting September 17th, with the first 13 episodes and more to follow in October.
About Electric Bloom:
- Electric Bloom tells the story of three members of the wildly popular pop group Electric Bloom as they look back on their band and the strong friendship that has blossomed since their high school days.
- The narrative traces their rise to becoming the top band in the world, emphasizing the deep connection that solidifies their status as best friends.
Cast:
- Lumi Pollack as Posey
- Carmen Sanchez as Jade
- Ruby Marino as Tulip
- Nathaniel Buescher as Lucas
Other Disney Entertainment:
ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires:
- The highly anticipated Disney Channel Original Movie, ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires, premieres on Thursday, July 10th, at 7 p.m. EDT/PDT, with global streaming available on Disney+ the next day.
- Following the previous three films where Zed and Addison united humans and monsters in Seabrook, their new adventure begins with a summer road trip that leads to a rivalry between Daywalkers and Vampires.
- As tensions rise, Zed and Addison become camp counselors, working with Eliza and Willa to mediate the conflict and persuade rivals Nova and Victor to collaborate, all while facing a looming threat to their worlds.
Descendants: Wicked Wonderland:
- Filming has wrapped up for the newest installment in the Descendants series, titled Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, which is scheduled to debut in 2026 on Disney Channel and Disney+.
- This chapter continues the time-traveling adventures introduced in Descendants: The Rise of Red, released in 2024, and is set in modern-day Wonderland.
- In this story, Red and Chloe will explore the true meaning of happily ever after while facing the consequences of their actions that have altered the timeline.
