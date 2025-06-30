Familiar Child Stars Join Jon Favreau’s New Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Series for Disney+

This new series will seemingly be Oswald’s most high-profile role since his original shorts in the 1920s.

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit is coming to life like never before in an all-new live-action/animation hybrid series from Jon Favreau, and we’ve now had the first child actors cast for the series.

What’s Happening:

News of the new Oswald the Lucky Rabbit series was first reported last month.

Now, Deadline reports

Cabot-Conyers will play Jake, a hardworking middle school student with a big heart.

Harris will play Jen, an artistic middle schooler who is always ahead of the game.

Allen will play Taylor, a middle school student who is cautious but avoids turning down his friends.

Even at their young ages, Cabot-Conyers and Harris are no strangers to the world of Disney, with the former having appeared in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew and Encanto , and Harris starring in Raven’s Home .

The series is set to be a live-action/animation hybrid, a la the 2016 live-action adaptation of The Jungle Book, which Favreau also directed for the company.

There is no official timeline or any kind of release date for the new series, although we do know that it is destined for Disney+

Who is Oswald the Lucky Rabbit?

Devotees will recall that Oswald was one of Walt Disney’s early creations, dating back to 1927 before Mickey Mouse, and featured in 27 animated shorts. Walt inevitably lost the rights to the character to Universal in a dispute that is largely known to have influenced the creation of Mickey Mouse in 1928.

Disney CEO Bob Iger brought the character back to the company in 2006, via a savvy trade with NBCUniversal for sportscaster Al Michaels.

Oswald went on to make his first Disney Parks appearances at Disney California Adventure

He also memorably appeared in the fan-favorite video game, Epic Mickey , and its two follow-ups Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two and Epic Mickey: Power of Illusion .

All of Oswald's classic shorts have now entered the public domain, and you can see a selection of them on our YouTube channel

