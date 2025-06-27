Selena Gomez Once Again Returning as Alex Russo in Season 2 of “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place”

It’s really quite heartwarming to see her say “we could do this forever”

Selena Gomez is once again returning to her roots, as she’ll be reprising her iconic role as Alex Russo in season 2 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

What’s Happening:

Production is underway on the second season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place , the follow-up to the Emmy Award-winning Wizards of Waverly Place .

Gomez also appeared in the first season, including in the very first episode, but only appeared in one other episode (the 21st, to be exact).

In season two of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place , Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) grapples with the fact that being part of the Russo family might be more complicated than she thought —especially now that she's not the only wizard in the house. Thanks to Roman and Milo’s new magical powers, Justin (David Henrie) is now tasked with training three young wizards for the Family Wizard Competition. As the stakes rise inside and outside the family, a mysterious new threat emerges—one that could unravel the Russos forever.

Season 2 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will arrive on Disney Channel and Disney+.

All episodes of season one are now streaming on Disney+.

Talking Magic with Janice LeAnn Brown:

Earlier this year, our own Ben Breitbart had the opportunity to talk with Janice LeAnn Brown

From the excitement of working alongside Wizards of Waverly Place veterans David Henrie and Selena Gomez to forming real-life sibling bonds with her castmates, Janice opens up about the magic—both on and off-screen.

