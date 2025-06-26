New Trailer for National Geographic Limited Series "Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time" Arrives, Promising More Than Just a Look at the Historical Weather

The limited series arrives just ahead of the 20th anniversary of the landmark disaster.

National Geographic has shared the new trailer for their upcoming limited series that arrives near the 20th anniversary of the disaster, Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time.

National Geographic has shared the new trailer for their upcoming documentary, Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time.

. The new documentary promises to chronicle the landmark storm in unflinching, moment-by-moment detail, and transporting viewers into the chaos that engulfed New Orleans as one of the deadliest catastrophes in U.S. history unfolded.

The documentary, with the help of archival footage and first-hand accounts, captures the fear, heroism and resilience of those who fought to survive the storm and its aftermath. With the clear-eyed perspective of two decades of hindsight, this gripping historical record corrects persistent false narratives and exposes how a natural disaster became a national tragedy.

Grounded in gut-wrenching eyewitness testimony from survivors, first responders and officials, and brought to life with immersive archival footage, the series is an unparalleled, emotionally raw examination of the storm’s personal, political and societal fallout.

Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time comes from the Oscar- and Emmy-winning producers at Lightbox and acclaimed filmmaker Ryan Coogler and his production company, Proximity Media, and directed by Oscar-nominated Traci A. Curry.

The limited series, Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time, premieres July 27th at 8/7c on National Geographic with three back-to-back episodes. All episodes will be available to stream July 28th on Disney+ and Hulu

Executive Producers Jonathan Chinn and Simon Chinn (Lightbox): “This is far more than a story about a storm. It’s a compelling, essential reexamination of systemic failure and the enduring consequences of decisions made before, during and after the levees broke."

Executive Producers Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian (Proximity Media): "This series goes beyond the headlines. It reveals stories of survival, heroism and resilience. It's a vital historical record and a call to witness, remember and reckon with the truth of Hurricane Katrina's legacy."

Hurricane Katrina remains one of the most significant and devastating natural disasters in U.S. history, both in terms of human impact and the way it exposed deep systemic failures.

It comes as no surprise that National Geographic is showing this limited series, as it makes sense not just for its dramatic and visual storytelling potential, but because of the broader social, political, and environmental implications that the storm brought to light 20 years ago.

Hurricane Katrina was a massive storm, but the story doesn’t end there. It's a story about government failure, injustice, environmentalism, and the resilience of people, all of which appears to be promised in this new trailer.

EPISODE 1: THE COMING STORM

Premieres July 27 at 8/7c, streams next day on Disney+ and Hulu It’s a typically vibrant New Orleans summer when Hurricane Katrina looms. Sitting in the bullseye of a Category 5, the city faces a reality check. With a delayed evacuation order, many are trapped and forced to brace for the storm's fury. Residents recount for the first time how they navigated the impending disaster, capturing the harrowing experience of preparing for “The Big One."

EPISODE 2: WORST CASE SCENARIO

Premieres July 27 at 9/8c, streams next day on Disney+ and Hulu After Hurricane Katrina passed, citizens soon discovered the levees breached, quickly flooding New Orleans like a bathtub. First responders and everyday citizens jumped in heroically to save locals; many residents were forced to flee their houses for dry land. As residents braved dangerous conditions to survive, ineptitude at all levels of government was exposed as the water rose.

EPISODE 3: A DESPERATE PLACE

Premieres July 27 at 10/9c, streams next day on Disney+ and Hulu Three days into the flood, rescue operations continue around the clock. Thousands remain trapped, as the government struggles to coordinate a rescue effort. Inside the Superdome, stories of resilience and survival emerge above the sometimes-horrific conditions. Meanwhile, media coverage shifts to emphasize disorder, focusing on looting rather than the thousands still stranded.

EPISODE 4: SHOOT TO KILL

Premieres July 28 at 8/7c, streams same day on Disney+ and Hulu In post-Katrina New Orleans, Gen. Honoré leads rescue efforts amid pressure to use force, while local heroes tirelessly save lives. Thousands remain stranded in their homes, the Superdome, the convention center, and along the interstate as evacuation efforts continue to fail. Tensions rise while violence erupts and militias target residents.

EPISODE 5: WAKE UP CALL

Premieres July 28 at 9/8c, streams same day on Disney+ and Hulu New Orleans’ resilient residents exit the city, forming part of the Katrina diaspora. As they navigate the uncertainty of how and when they might restore their lives, a plan for a new New Orleans takes shape. The future of the devastated city hangs in the balance as its residents struggle to return, rebuild and restart their lives even 20 years later.