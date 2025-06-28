"StuGo" Creator Ryan Gillis Confirms Series Has Not Been Cancelled - But You Need to Watch It

The decision will reportedly be based on Disney+ numbers, and the series arrives on the platform on July 30th.

A small update from creator Ryan Gillis confirms the worst has not yet officially happened to StuGo, but to get more episodes, we all need to watch it again when it arrives on Disney+ next month.

What’s Happening:

There seemingly is always a new season of a series that is “hopefully" coming soon or their future up in the air at Disney TV Animation (See Also: The Ghost and Molly McGee , The Owl House , Hailey’s On It! , Hamster and Gretel, Primos , etc.) as their most recent season concludes.

The latest in this long series of shows caught in a limbo is that of the new animated sci-fi comedy series, StuGo.

In the series, Inspired by creator Ryan Gillis’ childhood surrounded by the wildlife and vibrant energy of southern Florida, we follows six middle schoolers who get tricked into attending a fake academic summer camp by a mad scientist. What was supposed to be a three month adventure in learning becomes the trip of a lifetime on a tropical island filled with mind-reading manatees, giant fighting fungi, and some fashion-forward mutants in this wild and hilarious series.

The series lead voice cast includes Tania Gunadi as Pliny, Zosia Mamet as Merian, Zach Reino as Chip, Gabourey Sidibe as Francis, Lo Mutuc (formerly Charlyne Yi) as Larry, Deborah Baker Jr. as Sara, Lorraine Toussaint as Dr. Lullah, and Jake Green as Mr. Okay.

Originally debuted earlier this year, the first season wrapped in May and the series had only aired on the Disney Channel Primos and Hamster & Gretel , had seen their episodes arrive in batches as the show aired. This did not happen with StuGo.

This, and the usually foreboding radio silence since prior to the season finale regarding more StuGo, likely caused a panic amongst the show's fans, including the creation of a #SaveStuGo campaign.

Recently, Gillis himself took to social media and shared a post, saying "We haven't been cancelled yet - all eyes are gonna be on StuGo's Disney+ performance. So (Please) tune in on July 30th."

This post not only confirms that there is still hope for the series, as there has not been an official cancellation, but also that the Disney+ performance will be the deciding factor.

A great example of this is the new(er) series on Disney Channel, Kiff . They had a bit of an advantage as they too had episodes arrive on Disney+ in batches during the show’s initial run, and while the linear numbers may not have been outstanding, the Disney+ and digital numbers soared, especially in large part due to repeat viewings. As such, we are now in the midst of the second season of the show, with a third already in production.

We're hoping the same will ring true for StuGo once it arrives on the platform.

In addition to Gillis (The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse), the series also comes from Sunil Hall (Gravity Falls). We sat with the pair ahead of the show's debut late last year to discuss all things StuGo, and the crazy island of wild sci-fi adventures which you can check out here.

To Completely Editorialize:

DO NOT SLEEP ON THIS SHOW . StuGo is an animated series that transcends the target demographic of Disney Channel - providing levels of humor that are silly enough for the youngsters, and smart enough for all the adults. I’d argue that some episodes even lean heavier into that latter category, or maybe it’s just because I’m an adult and I get it while it soars clean over the kids’ heads.

I'd argue that this waiting period may have even hurt StuGo in the long run. When it arrives on Disney+ on July 30th, it will have been nearly three months since the season finale first premiered. Since then, we've also had a revival of Phineas and Ferb, new episodes of Big City Greens, and more of the second season of Kiff (which is also set to debut on Disney+ a week ahead of StuGo) that might have already replaced StuGo in our ever waning content attention spans.

StuGo is a truly unique offering in the whole of the Disney Channel canon, and deserves your attention. If you missed it on the network, I cannot stress enough that you should watch, nay, binge the entire series on Disney+ once it arrives. Each episode is standalone (with great callbacks throughout), so pick one that suits your fancy and enjoy how fast you find yourself watching more of the series, and then go watch it front to back to understand all the callbacks.

To that point, the amount of times "hover and think before you click that link" has been echo

StuGo arrives on Disney+ on July 30th.