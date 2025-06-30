Miley Cyrus Unveils “Something Beautiful” Visual Companion Coming to Disney+ and Hulu
A visual spectacle awaits in the imaginative new project from Disney Legend Miley Cyrus.
Miley Cyrus is continuing her artistic renaissance with a new visual companion to her latest album, Something Beautiful, coming soon to Disney+ and Hulu.
What’s Happening:
- Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful, a full-length visual companion to Miley Cyrus’ latest album of the same name, is coming to Disney+ and Hulu in the U.S. on July 16th.
- The film will also be available internationally on Disney+ — streaming July 16th in Canada and July 30th in EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.
- The visual companion is a one-of-a-kind pop opera fueled by fantasy, featuring thirteen original new songs from the visual album Something Beautiful.
- Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful is directed by Miley Cyrus, Jacob Bixenman, Brendan Walter, with cinematography by Benoît Debie.
- The visual album premiered June 6th at the Tribeca Festival ahead of its one-night theatrical release in the U.S. and Canada on June 12th.
The Best of Both Worlds:
- This marks Disney Legend Miley Cyrus’ latest collaboration with Disney, after of course getting her career started as Hannah Montana.
- In 2023, she had another album tie-in special on Disney+, titled Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions), and then one year later, became a Disney Legend.
- Her relationship with Disney seems to be in really good standing, not only with this special debuting, but she also recently regained the ability to perform songs from her days as Hannah Montana.
- Cyrus recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she talked a bit about performing on Hollywood Blvd. for this as-of-then-unannounced project.
