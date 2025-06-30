Miley Cyrus Unveils “Something Beautiful” Visual Companion Coming to Disney+ and Hulu

A visual spectacle awaits in the imaginative new project from Disney Legend Miley Cyrus.
Miley Cyrus is continuing her artistic renaissance with a new visual companion to her latest album, Something Beautiful, coming soon to Disney+ and Hulu.

  • Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful, a full-length visual companion to Miley Cyrus’ latest album of the same name, is coming to Disney+ and Hulu in the U.S. on July 16th.
  • The film will also be available internationally on Disney+ — streaming July 16th in Canada and July 30th in EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.
  • The visual companion is a one-of-a-kind pop opera fueled by fantasy, featuring thirteen original new songs from the visual album Something Beautiful.
  • Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful is directed by Miley Cyrus, Jacob Bixenman, Brendan Walter, with cinematography by Benoît Debie.
  • The visual album premiered June 6th at the Tribeca Festival ahead of its one-night theatrical release in the U.S. and Canada on June 12th.

