Videos – 2024 Disney Legends Ceremony at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Last night, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event concluded with the star-studded return of the Disney Legends Ceremony. This year, a number of notable names were inducted from all corners of The Walt Disney Company. Below, you can see all of the ceremony, divided into individual videos for each inductee. So without further ado, let’s get going!

The ceremony, which took place at the Honda Center, was hosted by future Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest. He introduced Disney CEO Bob Iger, who said some words before introducing the first inductee.

Harrison Ford

Bob Iger introduced Harrison Ford as the first inductee for 2024, who clearly got emotional as he reflected on his long and storied career.

Jamie Lee Curtis

“Stupid Judy” herself was introduced by her Freakier Friday co-star Lindsay Lohan, who was then joined on stage by Jodie Foster, who was in the original 1977 version of Freaky Friday. Curtis concluded her acceptance speech with an audience sing-along of “There’s a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow” from the Carousel of Progress.

Kelly Ripa

Ryan Seacrest got to introduce someone very near to his heart, Kelly Ripa, who he hosted Live with from 2017-2023.

Martha Blanding

From becoming the first full-time Black tour guide at Disneyland Park in the early 1970s to most recently retiring as a senior manager of merchandise special events, Martha Blanding’s 50-year career has been one of dedication, poise and excellence. She was introduced via an incredible performance from the Dapper Dans and the Disneyland Band.

James L. Brooks

Co-creator of The Simpsons, James L. Brooks, was appropriately introduced via a specially animated segment with the “star of the world’s most famous meme,” Homer Simpson. Danny DeVito then came out on stage to present the award to his long-time friend Brooks, who he had worked with on the 1978 sitcom Taxi.

Colleen Atwood

Costume designer Colleen Atwood was introduced by director and frequent collaborator Rob Marshall. The four-time Academy Award winner has worked on a number of Disney films, including the live-action versions of Alice in Wonderland, Dumbo, Lady and the Tramp, and The Little Mermaid. She also did the costume design for the beloved Disneyland Paris attraction, CinéMagique.

Frank Oz

Pixar’s Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter had the honor of introducing Frank Oz, known for his work with The Muppets, and later as a successful director in his own right. During his speech, Oz spoke a little about his first trip to Disneyland in the late 1950s.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus, known to DIsney Channel fans as Hannah Montana, made Disney Legend history last night by becoming the youngest ever inductee at the age of 31. She was introduced by a performance of the Hannah Montana theme song, “The Best of Both Worlds,” by country music star Lainey Wilson. During her acceptance speech, Cyrus joked that she and Bob Iger were brought in to save Disney in the late 2000s.

Steve Ditko

Marvel’s Steve Ditko was the co-creator of both Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, also making notable contributions to the character of Iron Man. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was there to introduce Steve’s nephew Mark, who accepted the award on his late uncle's behalf.

Mark Henn

Legendary Disney animator Mark Henn, who recently retired from the company, was introduced by the voices of some of the many Disney Princesses that he helped to draw and create, including Jodi Benson (Ariel), Paige O’Hara (Belle), Linda Larkin (Jasmine), Anika Noni Rose (Tiana) and Ming Na Wen (Mulan).

Joe Rohde

Perhaps one of the most beloved figures in modern day Disney is Imagineer Joe Rohde, who has left an undeniable mark on Disney Parks, particularly Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Before accepting the award, a video message from primatologist Jane Goodall played, before a performance from Animal Kingdom’s Tam Tam Drummers.

James Cameron

Rhode’s collaborator on Pandora: The World of Avatar, James Cameron, was up next. With Avatar, The Abyss, Titanic and others becoming part of the Disney family thanks to their acquisition of 20th Century Fox, Cameron is a natural fit for a Legend. Titanic star Kate Winslet appeared via a recording to talk about her work with Cameron, before Avatar star Zoe Saldana came out on stage to introduce Cameron. During his acceptance speech, Cameron noted the recent passing of his longtime friend and collaborator Jon Landau.

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett really did the thing. Introduced by a Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and the Dora Milaje, Bassett, who also memorably narrated The Imagineering Story on Disney+, was the penultimate inductee for the night.

John Williams

Legendary composer John Williams has become a Disney Legend! Unfortunately, Williams was unable to attend the ceremony, but he did arrange a medley of some of his most popular themes from Star Wars and Indiana Jones – which was introduced by fellow Legend Harrison Ford and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy.

The show ended with all of the present Disney Legends inductees posing on stage together for a group photo alongside Mickey, Minnie and Ryan Seacrest.