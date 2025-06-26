Season Finale of “IMPACT x Nightline” Sees the Chrisleys Open Up About Their Conviction and Release

“IMPACT x Nightline – The Chrisleys: Life After Lockup” arrives Sunday, June 29th on Hulu and Disney+
The third season of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline is set to conclude with a look at convicted reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were recently released from prison after receiving a pardon from President Trump.

  • In this week’s edition of the Hulu-exclusive docuseries, Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang sits down for an interview with Todd, Julie and Savannah Chrisley in Nashville, Tennessee.
  • The stars of Chrisley Knows Best discuss what led to their conviction of 12 counts of wire fraud, bank fraud and tax evasion in 2022; their experience apart while in their respective prisons; the moments they got the pardon call from President Donald Trump; and their response to people who think they should still be behind bars.
  • Their daughter Savannah also sheds light on her fight for their presidential pardon.
  • The episode also features interviews with Kelley Carter, senior entertainment reporter at Andscape and ABC News contributor, and Dan Abrams, ABC News legal contributor.
  • The Chrisleys: Life After Lockup marks the 100th episode of IMPACT x Nightline, and serves as the show’s third season finale.
  • Catch it for yourself when it begins streaming Sunday, June 29th, on Hulu and Disney+.

