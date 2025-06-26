Season Finale of “IMPACT x Nightline” Sees the Chrisleys Open Up About Their Conviction and Release

“IMPACT x Nightline – The Chrisleys: Life After Lockup” arrives Sunday, June 29th on Hulu and Disney+

The third season of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline is set to conclude with a look at convicted reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were recently released from prison after receiving a pardon from President Trump.

What’s Happening:

In this week’s edition of the Hulu Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang sits down for an interview with Todd, Julie and Savannah Chrisley in Nashville, Tennessee.

co-anchor Juju Chang sits down for an interview with Todd, Julie and Savannah Chrisley in Nashville, Tennessee. The stars of Chrisley Knows Best discuss what led to their conviction of 12 counts of wire fraud, bank fraud and tax evasion in 2022; their experience apart while in their respective prisons; the moments they got the pardon call from President Donald Trump; and their response to people who think they should still be behind bars.

discuss what led to their conviction of 12 counts of wire fraud, bank fraud and tax evasion in 2022; their experience apart while in their respective prisons; the moments they got the pardon call from President Donald Trump; and their response to people who think they should still be behind bars. Their daughter Savannah also sheds light on her fight for their presidential pardon.

The episode also features interviews with Kelley Carter, senior entertainment reporter at Andscape and ABC News contributor, and Dan Abrams, ABC News legal contributor.

The Chrisleys: Life After Lockup marks the 100th episode of IMPACT x Nightline , and serves as the show’s third season finale.

marks the 100th episode of , and serves as the show’s third season finale. Catch it for yourself when it begins streaming Sunday, June 29th, on Hulu and Disney+.

