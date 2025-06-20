A Shocking and Elaborate Scheme to Get Away with Murder is Revealed in an All-New “20/20”

The disappearance of 18-year-old Christian Aguilar is the subject of tonight’s new episode of “20/20” on ABC.

Tonight’s brand-new episode of ABC’s 20/20 reports on a killer’s shocking and elaborate scheme to get away with the murder of a college student.

What’s Happening:

ABC News correspondent Victor Oquendo reports on a complex web of lies and deceit that is unlike anything authorities have ever seen before in an all-new 20/20 .

. The family of University of Florida freshman Christian Aguilar launched a desperate search for the student when he disappeared without a trace – drawing in the entire Gainesville, Florida community.

As the weeks go by, a dark trail of obsession, deceit and a heartbreaking betrayal that leads investigators to a killer hiding in plain sight.

Oquendo traveled to Gainesville to report on the investigation and sat down for an exclusive prison interview with someone Christian trusted — a person now convicted of a horrific crime.

Oquendo also speaks with Christian’s parents, Carlos and Claudia Aguilar; State Attorney for Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit, Brian Kramer and investigator Tom Mullins.

20/20 airs Friday, June 20th (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu

The web of lies, betrayal, cold-blooded murder and the secret recording never heard until now.



20/20 'They Know Everything' full episode premieres TONIGHT (June 20th) at 9/8c on ABC. Stream later on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/4bQQkgpRBV — 20/20 (@ABC2020) June 20, 2025

