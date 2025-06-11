Uncovering the Truth: The Holly Bobo Case Revisited on This Week's “IMPACT x Nightline”
“IMPACT x Nightline – It Started with a Scream: What Happened to Holly Bobo?” arrives Thursday, June 12th on Hulu.
This week’s brand-new edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline reports on the 2011 kidnapping and murder of 20-year-old nursing student Holly Bobo.
What’s Happening:
- In this week’s edition of the Hulu-exclusive docuseries, ABC News senior national correspondent Eva Pilgrim reports on possible evidence and recanted testimony from a star witness that could unravel the case of who killed Holly Bobo.
- Three years after her initial disappearance, Holly’s remains were discovered in a wooded area nearly 20 miles from her hometown, leading authorities to three local men who were charged for the crime.
- The episode includes new interviews with Nancy Grace – host of Crime Stories With Nancy Grace, criminal defense lawyer Dana Mclendon, and ABC News legal contributor Dan Abrams.
- Plus early ABC News interviews with members of the Bobo family, law enforcement and attorneys close to the case, and rare footage featured in the ABC Audio and 20/20 podcast What Happened to Holly Bobo?
- IMPACT x Nightline – It Started with a Scream: What Happened to Holly Bobo? arrives Thursday, June 12th, exclusively on Hulu.
More from ABC News:
- Change is happening at ABC News, specifically in regards to Good Morning America. After 26 years in Times Square, the popular morning show will be moving to 7 Hudson Square, the new Disney-owned production facility that opened in the city last fall.
- ABC News is parting ways with senior national correspondent Terry Moran after suspending him over the weekend for a post criticizing the Trump administration.
- A new documentary on Hulu from ABC News Studios will tell the story of the iconic ABC News personality, Barbara Walters. Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything is set for a June 23rd premiere on Hulu.
- Now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu in honor of Pride Month, a new special shines a light on members of the LGBTQIA+ community who came out later in life.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now