Uncovering the Truth: The Holly Bobo Case Revisited on This Week's “IMPACT x Nightline”

IMPACT x Nightline – It Started with a Scream: What Happened to Holly Bobo? arrives Thursday, June 12th on Hulu.

This week’s brand-new edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline reports on the 2011 kidnapping and murder of 20-year-old nursing student Holly Bobo.

In this week's edition of the Hulu

Three years after her initial disappearance, Holly’s remains were discovered in a wooded area nearly 20 miles from her hometown, leading authorities to three local men who were charged for the crime.

The episode includes new interviews with Nancy Grace – host of Crime Stories With Nancy Grace, criminal defense lawyer Dana Mclendon, and ABC News legal contributor Dan Abrams.

Plus early ABC News interviews with members of the Bobo family, law enforcement and attorneys close to the case, and rare footage featured in the ABC Audio and 20/20 podcast What Happened to Holly Bobo?

