New ABC Special Honors Pride Month by Highlighting Individuals Who “Came Out” as Older Adults

“Late to the Party: Coming Out Later in Life” will air Friday, June 6th on ABC, and stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

ABC News Studios is set to partner with World of Wonder – the production company behind RuPaul’s Drag Race – for a new special shining a light on members of the LGBTQIA+ community who came out later in life.

What’s Happening:

Produced by World of Wonder for ABC News Studios in celebration of Pride Month, the special follows former New York Times columnist and bestselling author Charles Blow, who came out as bisexual in his 40s, as he explores the circumstances, struggles and triumphs of a diverse group of older people who similarly came out as LGBT in the later stages of their lives.

Traversing the country, Mr. Blow meets everyday older Americans who have lived heterosexual lives for decades, including parents, a retired Baptist priest, and a man who proudly came out as gay when he was 90 years old.

Through highly intimate, emotional stories, viewers will learn about the challenges that kept older generations in the closet and celebrate with them as they experience the joy of being out and proud for the first time later in life, ultimately learning it’s never too late to find acceptance, community and true self-love.

Late to the Party: Coming Out Later in Life airs Friday, June 6th (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, and streams the next day on Disney+ Hulu

“Late to the Party: Coming Out Later in Life” - Watch the all-new special this Pride Month. Premieres Friday night, June 6th at 8/7c on ABC. And stream on @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/dPiPsHOYEi — ABC News Studios (@abcnewsstudios) May 29, 2025

More ABC News: