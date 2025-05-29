Quinta Brunson From "Abbott Elementary" Receives Keys to the City in Her Hometown of Philadelphia
The mural "Blooming Futures" was created by local artist Athena Scott in collaboration with Mural Arts, a non-profit dedicated to arts education.
- On May 28th, Quinta Brunson, the executive producer and lead actress of ABC's Abbott Elementary, received the keys to her hometown of Philadelphia during the unveiling of a mural at her former elementary school, Andrew Hamilton School.
- Mayor Cherelle L. Parker bestowed this prestigious honor following speeches from students, faculty, and representatives from Mural Arts, along with members of the City Council and School District.
- The mural, named “Blooming Futures," was designed by local artist Athena Scott in collaboration with Mural Arts, a non-profit organization dedicated to arts education.
About Abbott Elementary:
- In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers and a slightly tone-deaf principal are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life.
- Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.
Cast:
- Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues
- Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie
- Janelle James as Ava Coleman
- Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill
- Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti
- William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson
- Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard
Credits:
- Quinta Brunson is the creator of the series and acts as an executive producer, working alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker from Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, as well as Randall Einhorn and Brian Rubenstein.
- The production is a joint effort between Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a division of Disney Television Studios.
