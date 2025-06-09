GMA Looks Back at Their Times Square Studio Before Their Move to Disney’s New NYC Production Home

As Disney continues to move most of their New York-based production to their new facilities at 7 Hudson Square, Good Morning America is looking back at their time in their soon to be vacated studios in Times Square.

What’s Happening:

is among the large number of Disney-produced series filmed in New York that are in the process of moving to 7 Hudson Square, the new Disney-owned production facility that opened in the city last fall. On Monday’s episode, GMA ’s co-anchors looked back at their time in the Times Square studio the show has called home for the past 26 years.

’s co-anchors looked back at their time in the Times Square studio the show has called home for the past 26 years. The video includes the co-anchors all recalling their first reactions to filming in the studio, from those who were there when they first began using the space to those who joined later.

Broadway Unbound:

’s move to Times Square occurred at a time when filming TV shows in that ever-busy area was a big deal, most notably via itself and MTV’s then mega-hot . is of course long gone, and given how packed Times Square already can be with tourists, it might be best for the area to not have ’s studios (and any particularly popular guest they might have booked) present to cause more crowds to gather. NBC’s Today Show still films not too far away from Times Square at the famous 30 Rock, using that building’s plaza for outdoor moments and musical performances crowds can gather for.

still films not too far away from Times Square at the famous 30 Rock, using that building’s plaza for outdoor moments and musical performances crowds can gather for. Disney’s new studios are much further downtown, located in the Hudson Square area just west of SoHo.