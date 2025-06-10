ABC News Officially Parting Ways with Terry Moran Following Inflammatory X Post Critiquing White House Official Stephen Miller

The network initially suspended Moran over the weekend for compromising their "impartiality."

ABC News is parting ways with senior national correspondent Terry Moran after suspending him over the weekend for a post criticizing the Trump administration.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports

In the now-deleted post, Moran referred to Miller as a “world class hater."

After initially suspending Moran

A spokesperson went on to say “at ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism."

Moran had been with ABC News since 1997, and actually sat down with President Trump himself less than two months ago for an interview marking his first 100 days in office.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt shared

The post is seemingly in response to Trump deploying 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles as a response to the ongoing ICE protests throughout Southern California.

While ABC News has a responsibility to act without bias, the Trump administration has had a rocky relationship with the news source.

Recently, ABC News and anchor George Stephanopoulos were required to pay Donald Trump $16 million after a defamation lawsuit

Trump has also been quick to claim bias against the network, especially in regards to the singular 2024 Presidential Debate.

