ABC News Suspends Terry Moran Over Inflammatory X Post Calling Stephen Miller a "World Class Hater"

Deadline reports that ABC News has suspended senior national correspondent Terry Moran for a recent X post targeting Trump administration official Stephen Miller.

In the, now deleted, post Moran referred to Miller as a “world class hater."

Announcing the suspension, a network spokesperson shared ““ABC News stands for objectivity and impartiality in its news coverage and does not condone subjective personal attacks on others. The post does not reflect the views of ABC News and violated our standards — as a result, Terry Moran has been suspended pending further evaluation."

Several Trump administration officials called out the X post on Sunday morning, including Vice President JD Vance’s request for an apology.

The online critique towards Trump’s deputy chief of staff was posted at 12:06am.