ABC News Suspends Terry Moran Over Inflammatory X Post Calling Stephen Miller a "World Class Hater"
The network suspended Moran for compromising their "impartiality."
ABC News’ Terry Moran’s recent X post surrounding a Trump Administration official has landed him on suspension from the network.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that ABC News has suspended senior national correspondent Terry Moran for a recent X post targeting Trump administration official Stephen Miller.
- In the, now deleted, post Moran referred to Miller as a “world class hater."
- Announcing the suspension, a network spokesperson shared ““ABC News stands for objectivity and impartiality in its news coverage and does not condone subjective personal attacks on others. The post does not reflect the views of ABC News and violated our standards — as a result, Terry Moran has been suspended pending further evaluation."
- Several Trump administration officials called out the X post on Sunday morning, including Vice President JD Vance’s request for an apology.
- The online critique towards Trump’s deputy chief of staff was posted at 12:06am.
- Press secretary Karline Leavitt shared a screenshot of the post in full. You can see it below:
- The post is seemingly in response to Trump deploying 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles as a response to the ongoing ICE protests throughout Southern California.
- While ABC News has a responsibility to act without bias, the Trump administration has had a rocky relationship with the news source.
- Recently, ABC News and anchor George Stephanopoulos were required to pay Donald Trump $16 million after a defamation lawsuit was filed by the then President-elect.
- Trump has also been quick to claim bias against the network, especially in regards to the singular 2024 Presidential Debate.
- It is quite probable that the network is trying to remain in good graces with the Trump administration with Moran’s suspension.
