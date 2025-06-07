"GMA" Guest List: Alicia Keys, Mario Cantone and More to Appear Week of June 9th

Plus George Takei, Taron Egerton, Candace Washington, Jefrey Lurie and others join the show.
by |
Tags: , ,

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for June 9th-14th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of June 9th-14th:

  • Monday, June 9
    • Candace Washington (Founder, CEO of Restorative Minds Therapeutic & Wellness Services; mental health awareness)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • As Seen on Social series with Lori Bergamotto (Viral hair products)
  • Tuesday, June 10
    • George Takei (It Rhymes With Takei)
    • Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, June 11
    • Mario Cantone (And Just Like That…)
    • Taron Egerton (Smoke)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, June 12
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, June 13
    • Alicia Keys chats and performs with the cast of Broadway’s Hell’s Kitchen
    • Musical performance featuring the best of Broadway
    • Shop This Store series with Lori Bergamotto (Items from Aerie)
  • Saturday, June 14
    • Secret Sales takeover with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.