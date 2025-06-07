"GMA" Guest List: Alicia Keys, Mario Cantone and More to Appear Week of June 9th

Plus George Takei, Taron Egerton, Candace Washington, Jefrey Lurie and others join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for June 9th-14th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC

GMA Guests for the Week of June 9th-14th:

Monday, June 9 Candace Washington (Founder, CEO of Restorative Minds Therapeutic & Wellness Services; mental health awareness) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson As Seen on Social series with Lori Bergamotto (Viral hair products)

Tuesday, June 10 George Takei ( It Rhymes With Takei ) Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, June 11 Mario Cantone ( And Just Like That… ) Taron Egerton ( Smoke ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, June 12 Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, June 13 Alicia Keys chats and performs with the cast of Broadway’s Hell’s Kitchen Musical performance featuring the best of Broadway Shop This Store series with Lori Bergamotto (Items from Aerie)

Saturday, June 14 Secret Sales takeover with Tory Johnson



