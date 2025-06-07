"GMA" Guest List: Alicia Keys, Mario Cantone and More to Appear Week of June 9th
Plus George Takei, Taron Egerton, Candace Washington, Jefrey Lurie and others join the show.
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for June 9th-14th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of June 9th-14th:
- Monday, June 9
- Candace Washington (Founder, CEO of Restorative Minds Therapeutic & Wellness Services; mental health awareness)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- As Seen on Social series with Lori Bergamotto (Viral hair products)
- Tuesday, June 10
- George Takei (It Rhymes With Takei)
- Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, June 11
- Mario Cantone (And Just Like That…)
- Taron Egerton (Smoke)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, June 12
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, June 13
- Alicia Keys chats and performs with the cast of Broadway’s Hell’s Kitchen
- Musical performance featuring the best of Broadway
- Shop This Store series with Lori Bergamotto (Items from Aerie)
- Saturday, June 14
- Secret Sales takeover with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.