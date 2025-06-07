"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Nick Mohammed, Atsuko Okatsuka and More to Appear Week of June 9th

Prime Focus topic include the U.S. Army's Golden Knights, the Army's 250th birthday, and the military housing crisis

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of June 9th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe. Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of June 9th-13th:

Monday, June 9 Jeff Hiller ( Actress of a Certain Age ) Gigi Perez ( Sailor Song ) Prime Focus TBA

Tuesday, June 10 Atsuko Okatsuka ( Atsuko Okatsuka: Father ) Prime Focus, featuring Matt Gutman, skydives with the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights to learn more about the elite group and highlight their recruitment efforts

Wednesday, June 11 Nick Mohammed ( Deep Cover ) Prime Focus, featuring Matt Gutman, shares inspiring stories ahead of the Army’s 250th birthday with incredible access inside their future-soldiers’ camp, designed to help out-of-shape Americans enlist and turn the tide on recruitment challenges

Thursday, June 12 Musician Lili Trifilio of the band Beach Bunny ( Tunnel Vision ) TikTalk with Madeline Bennett Prime Focus, featuring Steve Osunsami, looks at the military housing crisis and hears from Army families that say the private companies that are in essence their landlords are not holding up their end of the bargain

Friday, June 13 Guests TBA



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.