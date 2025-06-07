"GMA3" Guest List: Lady Gaga, George Tekei and More to Appear Week of June 9th

Plus, Deals & Steals, daily Health Alerts, Secret Sales and more "GMA" signature segments highlighting hot topics and news.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of June 9th-13th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of June 9th-13th

  • Monday, June 9
    • Stephanie Ramos Reports on the Earlybirds Club
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Tuesday, June 10
    • George Takei (It Rhymes With Takei)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Wednesday, June 11
    • Mario Cantone (And Just Like That…)
    • Deals & Steals with ABC Tory Johnson
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Thursday, June 12
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
  • Friday, June 13
    • Will Ganss recaps the Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything Tribeca Film Festival red carpet
    • Michael Strahan’s interview with Lady Gaga
    • Victor Oquendo shares the new advice about summer rip currents

