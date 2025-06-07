"GMA3" Guest List: Lady Gaga, George Tekei and More to Appear Week of June 9th
Plus, Deals & Steals, daily Health Alerts, Secret Sales and more "GMA" signature segments highlighting hot topics and news.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of June 9th-13th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of June 9th-13th
- Monday, June 9
- Stephanie Ramos Reports on the Earlybirds Club
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Tuesday, June 10
- George Takei (It Rhymes With Takei)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Wednesday, June 11
- Mario Cantone (And Just Like That…)
- Deals & Steals with ABC Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Thursday, June 12
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
- Friday, June 13
- Will Ganss recaps the Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything Tribeca Film Festival red carpet
- Michael Strahan’s interview with Lady Gaga
- Victor Oquendo shares the new advice about summer rip currents
