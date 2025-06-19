“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Announces List of Summer 2025 Guests Hosts

A collection of new and returning celebrity guest hosts have been revealed as Jimmy Kimmel takes a summer break.

Jimmy Kimmel is getting ready to take his annual summer break, but as always, he’s leaving the keys to his show in great hands.

What’s Happening:

Deadline has shared the list Jimmy Kimmel Live! guests hosts as Kimmel prepares for his annual summer break from the show.

This year's guest hosts include Anthony Anderson, Nicole Byer, Alan Cumming, Chris Distefano, Fortune Feimster, Jelly Roll, Diego Luna and Kumail Nanjiani.

While Anderson, Byer and Nanjiani have previously guest hosted the show, this marks new territory for Cumming, Distefano, Feimster, Luna and pop star Jelly Roll.

The guest hosted shows kick off next week with Diego Luna hosting on Monday, June 23rd, as he welcomes Patton Oswalt, David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, Emma Stone, Adria Arjona, Alan Tudyk, Ariela Barer, Heidi Klum and Dolores Huerta – as well as musical performances by NEZZA, Hermanos Gutiérrez, and Good Charlotte.

This marks the fifth year that Kimmel has taken a summer break from hosting, something which is actually baked into his ABC contract.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC

A Feud for the Ages Continues:

A longtime celebrity rivalry will be featured in the new season of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire , with Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel meeting once again on the competition show.

Competing alongside Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings, Matt Damon's appearance on the show reignites a longtime "celebrity feud" between Damon and host Jimmy Kimmel.

host Ken Jennings, Matt Damon’s appearance on the show reignites a longtime “celebrity feud" between Damon and host Jimmy Kimmel. While the fake feud began nearly 20 years ago when Kimmel joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that they had run out of time for the actor, the pair have maintained the bit ever since.

that they had run out of time for the actor, the pair have maintained the bit ever since. The new season of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire premieres July 23rd on ABC.

