Reigniting Old Fueds - Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon to Reunite on New Season of "Who Wants to Be A Millionaire"

The two-decade fake fued will continue on the upcoming season of ABC's competition show.

A longtime celebrity rivalry will be featured in the new season of Who Wants to Be A Millionaire, with Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel meeting once again on the competition show.

What’s Happening:

ABC7 Who Wants to Be A Millionaire .

. Competing alongside Jeopardy host Ken Jennings, Matt Damon’s appearance on the show reignites a longtime “celebrity feud" between Damon and host Jimmy Kimmel.

host Ken Jennings, Matt Damon’s appearance on the show reignites a longtime “celebrity feud" between Damon and host Jimmy Kimmel. Premiering on July 23rd on ABC, the newsource shared a clip of the upcoming episode, which show’s Kimmel taunting Jennings, saying “I’m coming on Jeopardy with someone you hate!"

with someone you hate!" While the fake feud began nearly 20 years ago when Kimmel joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that they had run out of time for the actor, the pair have maintained the bit ever since.

that they had run out of time for the actor, the pair have maintained the bit ever since. It’ll be fun to watch how the pair go at it in the upcoming episode, which is being played for charity.

Check out the teaser clip below:

Move Over Jimmy Kimmel:

While the late night talk show host has been a regular host of the Academy Awards, this year Conan O’Brien hosted the ceremony where he received strong critical reception.

Next year, the ABC-hosted event will bring O’Brien back to host

O’Brien will also star Toy Story 5 alongside Tim Allen and Tom Hanks.

Read More ABC: