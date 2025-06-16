“Golden” Stars Make Waves in Tenth Season of “Bachelor in Paradise”

“Bachelor in Paradise” is back for its milestone tenth season on Monday, July 7th!

More of the cast of the landmark tenth season of the hit ABC series Bachelor in Paradise have been revealed – and these additions are sure to be… golden.

What’s Happening:

Nearly two years since the last tropical rendezvous, Bachelor in Paradise returns to ABC with a cast of standouts and fan favorites from The Bachelor franchise for its milestone tenth season.

This season, in addition to the previously announced younger cast members from The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette – who bring their experience and a little extra spice to show the younger crowd how it's done.

Host Jesse Palmer and in-house bartender Wells Adams return, bringing contestants to a brand-new beach in Costa Rica for a second (or third) shot at love.

Fan-favorite Hannah Brown joins to spice things up as head of Paradise Relations and introduce the all-new Champagne Lounge.

The new season of Bachelor in Paradise premieres Monday, July 7th (8:00-10:02 p.m. EDT) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.

Additional cast members will be announced throughout the season.

The following “Bachelor in Paradise" cast are the first Golden arrivals to hit the beach:

April Kirkwood of “The Golden Bachelor," season 1

Charles “CK" King of “ The Golden Bachelorette

Jack Lencioni of “The Golden Bachelorette," season 1

Kathy Swarts of “The Golden Bachelor," season 1

Keith Gordon of “The Golden Bachelorette," season 1

Kim Buike of “The Golden Bachelorette," season 1

Leslie Fhima of “The Golden Bachelor," season 1

Natascha Hardee of “The Golden Bachelor," season 1

Ralph “RJ" Johnson of “The Golden Bachelorette," season 1

Additionally, Gary Levingston, of “The Golden Bachelorette" season one, is also set to hit the beach later in the season.

Drama in Paradise:

While the shows of The Bachelor franchise are no stranger to drama – it's in the nature of the shows – more drama has been coming from behind the scenes as of late.

The Bachelor showrunners Claire Freeland and Bennett Graebner recently exited the franchise.

Back in February, it was announced that The Bachelorette would not be returning for its 2025 cycle.

