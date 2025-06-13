“American Love Story” Set to Premiere in February 2026 as First Look Images Are Shared

The first installment of the new anthology will tell the tragic love story of JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette.

After many years of development, we finally have our first look and a release window for American Love Story, the latest anthology series from FX and Ryan Murphy.

The official Instagram account for Ryan Murphy Productions shared a first look at Paul Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr. and Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn Bessette, whose tragic love story will be the focus of the first installment of American Love Story .

. Shooting for the series began this week in New York, allowing the account to share the first look images seen below.

Out of over a thousand auditions, these two actors nabbed the roles, to which Ryan Murphy Productions said “we absolutely found the perfect choices."

What started out as a beautiful union for the young couple, widely regarded as American royalty, began to fray under the stress of the relentless microscope and navel gaze of tabloid media. The pressures of their careers and rumored family discord ended with their tragic deaths when his private plane crashed into the ocean on a hazy summer night off the coast of Massachusetts.

The series will also prominently feature JFK Jr.’s mother Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis as played by Naomi Watts, and sister Caroline.

The series is set for a premiere during the week of Valentine’s Day in 2026 on FX.

American Love Story is the latest anthology series in the “American Story" franchise, which also includes American Horror Story , American Crime Story and American Sports Story .

