"Born to be Viral" – New Hulu and Freeform Docuseries Explores the World of Kid Influencers
Filmed over five years, the newly-released trailer features an inside look at the Fisher and McClure families.
A new docuseries focusing on the “Real Lives of Kidfluencers" is coming to Hulu and Freeform.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu and Freeform have announced Born to be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers, a new docuseries hailing from ABC News Studios.
- The series follows the first generation of kids raised in the social media spotlight—their entire lives broadcast to millions, with the lucky few earning millions of dollars. Shot over five years, with exclusive access to top creators, this series pulls back the curtain on the real lives of kid influencers and their families. How far will the pursuit of likes and followers push these families? And when these kids grow up, will it have been worth it?
- The docuseries explores the lives of Mormon OG family vloggers The Fisher Family, The McClure Family and their Forbes Top Kidfluencer twins, Ava and Alexis, kidfluencer powerhouse Like Nastya, and novice kid influencer Ethan Rodriguez.
- Born to be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers debuts with a two-episode premiere on Monday, June 23rd at 10:00 p.m. EDT. The full, six-episode docuseries will then be available to stream Tuesday, July 8th on Hulu.
What They’re Saying:
- Series director Ines Novačić: “From the moment I stepped into these families’ homes six years ago and saw toddlers unfazed by my camera, I knew this wasn’t just a story about social media. It was a seismic shift in how we raise children, and how they come to understand their own value in a world that rewards visibility. This series follows parents as they navigate what it means to raise kids in a world where being seen and ‘liked’ can lead to real income and fame but also brings pressure, judgment, and tough decisions."
A New Look for Freeform:
- Freeform has been undergoing a transformation as of late, skewing away from scripted drama series and more towards reality TV and docuseries.
- Following on from the success of The Kardashians and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on Hulu, Freeform will air a new reality series featuring the Nader sisters, titled Love Thy Nader.
- Perhaps the network’s greatest step into that realm is nabbing the rights to Project Runway, which makes the move to Freeform for the new season on July 31st.
