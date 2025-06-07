Disney Branded TV Reveals Slate of Renewals, First Looks, New Series, and a "Miraculous" Spin-Off Ahead of Annecy Festival Next Week.

Disney Jr. content comes out the winner today, but let's see what the rest of the festival has in store.

As we get ready for the Annecy International Animation Film Festival to begin tomorrow, June 8th, in France - we are getting a slate of new and returning animated content (mostly aimed at youngsters) for Disney+, Disney Jr. and Disney Channel.

What’s Happening:

Disney Branded Television has announced a slate of new and returning animated content for Disney+, Disney Jr., and Disney Channel.

Titles announced to debut or return include: New Disney Jr. series Sam Witch New holiday special Dasher Acquisition of Miraculous Stellar Force , the first original spin-off for the franchise. Renewal of Marvel ’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (season six) Renewal of SuperKitties (season four), Renewal of Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid (season two) Renewal of RoboGobo (season two)

Disney Branded Television’s original shorts slate will also include a fourth season of the kids series Chibiverse, as well as preschool-focused shorts and music videos Disney Jr. Ariel - The Little Mermaid: Songs from the Crystal Cavern, Playdate with Winnie the Pooh season three, and new series Me & Mickey: In the Clubhouse+ , an extension of the popular Me & Mickey Disney Jr. vlog series.

" and “ , were also announced today. First looks of the upcoming new Disney+ series Dragon Striker, which is being featured in a Studio Focus panel at Annecy on Tuesday, June 10th, as well as season two of SuperKitties: Su-Purrr Adventures, a popular original short series inspired by the hit preschool series SuperKitties were also revealed today, which you can see further down the page.

New Series

Sam Witch

Disney+ & Disney Jr.

Produced by Brown Bag Films in association with Disney Jr., from producers Mia Resella and Norton Virginian, Sam Witch follows the adventures of Sam, a young girl learning the ins and outs of being a witch. With the support of her family, friends, and magical pets, Sam is excited to tackle problems big and small in her own “witchy way."

Miraculous Stellar Force

(Acquisition)

Disney Channel and Disney+

Miraculous Stellar Force is the first original spin-off series from the Miraculous universe. Produced in 2D Hand-drawn anime-style animation, the series is set in an international school in Tokyo, where twelve students discover that they are guardians of the shattered Stellar Matrix - an ancient cosmic weapon. Led by Miki, Mayotte, and Yu Lu, the team must overcome clashing personalities and chaotic friendships to unite against rising galactic threats – including the vengeful Modeler and the dark entity known only as The Supreme. The new series, set to launch in 2027, will be introduced through a one-hour, high-octane special later this year where Marinette and Kagami play a pivotal role in rallying this fractured team of Tokyo-based heroes.

Greenlit Special

Dasher

Disney+ & Disney Jr.

Coming to Disney+ and Disney Jr. in the 2026 holiday season, Dasher is a full-length CG holiday special inspired by the New York Times bestselling picture book, Dasher: How a Brave Little Doe Changed Christmas Forever by Matt Tavares. The special is set to be written and directed by Damien O’Connor, who will bring to life the magical story of Santa’s flying reindeer and how a brave little doe, Dasher, seizes her destiny.

Renewals

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends

Season Six

Disney+ and Disney Jr.

“Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends" follows the adventures of Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales as they team up with super heroes to defeat foes and learn that teamwork is the best way to save the day. The global hit series, which is currently the No. 2 streaming series for kids and boys 2-5 in the U.S., was recently renewed for a fifth season and has also now been greenlit for a sixth.

SuperKitties

Season Four

Disney+ and Disney Jr.

“SuperKitties" follows four fierce and furry superhero kittens - Ginny, Sparks, Buddy and Bitsy - who are on a mission to make their town of Kittydale a more caring and “pawesome" place. A top 10 most-watched series for preschoolers, season three of the hit series will debut later this year and include a new “Su-Purr Wild" story arc in which the SuperKitties travel into the Kittydale Wild Jungle and meet new friends. The newly announced Season Four will continue the SuperKitties’ adventures using kitty kindness to thwart the series’ comedic villains and help their community and beyond.

Disney Jr. Ariel - The Little Mermaid

Season Two

Disney+ and Disney Jr.

This animated musical series inspired by The Little Mermaid follows the young mermaid princess Ariel as she embarks on fun-filled, action-packed adventures with her friends throughout their Caribbean-inspired fairytale kingdom of Atlantica. Season Two will see Ariel and her friends adventure through the ocean, help their fellow sea creatures, and discover a magical new undersea world.

RoboGobo

Season Two

Disney+ and Disney Jr.

RoboGobo, is a heartfelt comedy-action series for preschoolers, featuring five adopted pets who are given super-powered Robo-Suits by kid inventor Dax. Hopper, Booster, Allie, Shelly, and Wingo become a superhero team of “rescue pets who rescue pets" and learn how to be a family in the process. The series features an all-star cast, including Cynthia Erivo, Alan Cumming, Valerie Bertinelli, Ana Gasteyer, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Dulé Hill.

Shorts

Chibiverse

Season Four

Disney+ and Disney Channel

When cartoon scientists mash up Disney stories in a secret lab, the result is the Chibiverse - a strange new planet where favorite characters from across Disney Branded Television and Disney Television Animation series team up for wild adventures. Each seven-minute episode brings together “chibi" versions of beloved characters from Phineas and Ferb, Big City Greens, The Owl House, Kiff, Kim Possible, StuGo, and more, as they explore new locations, play silly games, and battle cartoony villains — often in surprising cross-series combinations.

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh

Season Three

Disney+ and Disney Jr.

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh follows a young Pooh Bear as he enjoys playdates with his friends. Set in the exciting outdoors of the Hundred Acre Wood, these musical shorts emphasize collaborative play and the joy of spending time with others.

Me & Mickey: In The Clubhouse+

NEW

Disney+ and Disney Jr.

Me and Mickey: In the Clubhouse+ invites preschoolers to come along with Mickey, Minnie, and their friends as they explore fun places in the Clubhouse, enjoy a tea party, and join Minnie as she hosts her own vlog, Me & Minnie. Me & Mickey: In the Clubhouse+ is an extension of the popular Disney Jr. original short series Me & Mickey.

Disney Jr. Ariel - The Little Mermaid: Songs from the Crystal Cavern

Music Videos

Disney+ and Disney Jr.

Disney Jr. Ariel: The Little Mermaid – Songs from the Crystal Cavern is a series of music videos that feature Ariel and her friends singing along to brand-new original songs.

Mickey & Minnie’s Holiday Songs: Halloween

and Mickey & Minnie’s Holiday Songs: Christmas

New Holiday Shorts

Disney+ and Disney Jr.

These sing-along music videos feature Mickey, Minnie and the gang as they get into the Halloween mood and the Christmas spirit, respectively.

First Looks

Dragon Striker

In an elite academy where sports and magic combine, farm boy Key discovers his ultra powerful natural talent and learns he may be destined to become the legendary Dragon Striker. He joins the fierce goalkeeper Ssyelle to form a scrappy team of underdogs who take on the school champions. As Key struggles to control the raging dragon inside him and Ssyelle captains the team to a series of upset victories, they learn dark secrets of the past and uncover an ancient evil that threatens them all.

The first look shared consists of the logo for the series, as well as a new image. We are expecting to hear more from this series on Tuesday, June 10th.

SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures

SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures is a popular original shorts series inspired by the breakout hit preschool series SuperKitties. The new season features Bitsy, Ginny, Sparks, and Buddy as they show off their su-purr wild skills, cat-tastic gadgets and kitty kindness in the Kittydale Wild Jungle. An exclusive first look of the new “Let’s Go Su-Purr Wild" music video was released today and highlights the new “Su-Purr Wild" theme that will continue in season three of the hit series later this summer.

My Final Thoughts/Hopes:

These projects are largely Disney Jr. based, quite frankly and none of the renewals are any big bombshells. I am a bit surprised at the lack of mention of Kindergarten: The Musical , as that has been heavily hyped previously before the series debuted.

, as that has been heavily hyped previously before the series debuted. It also makes sense to tease the new Dragon Striker a bit more as a special presentation for the new series will be held during the Annecy festival.

a bit more as a special presentation for the new series will be held during the Annecy festival. As the festival has yet to technically begin, I find it hard to believe this is the last we’ll hear from Disney Branded Television during the event. As I said, none of these are Earth-shattering news, save for maybe the Miraculous spin-off acquisition, but that would probably circulate during the festival - best to get it out of the way now.

spin-off acquisition, but that would probably circulate during the festival - best to get it out of the way now. Personally, I’m waiting to hear more in the hopes of a second season of StuGo from Disney Television Animation, and more definitive answers regarding Hamster & Gretel and Primos .

from Disney Television Animation, and more definitive answers regarding and With renewals already known for Big City Greens season five and Kiff season three already known and known to be in production, I wouldn’t EXPECT renewal info for those, but it would be a nice surprise.

season five and season three already known and known to be in production, I wouldn’t EXPECT renewal info for those, but it would be a nice surprise. What would also be a nice surprise - we’ve previously been teased Big City Greens spin-off series, so maybe some official details about that as well. And, we’re always open to new projects!

spin-off series, so maybe some official details about that as well. And, we’re always open to new projects! Stay tuned to Laughing Place for full coverage of the Annecy Festival in the days ahead.