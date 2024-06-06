“Big City Greens” Spin-Off Series Teased At “Spacecation” Premiere

Back in February of this year, it was announced that Chris and Shane Houghton, the sibling creative duo behind the hit Disney Channel series Big City Greens, signed a new deal that isn’t limited to kids animation but also includes live-action and series aimed at adults through 20th Television Animation. Big City Greens is currently in its 4th season and quickly approaching its 100th-episode milestone, along with the debut of a feature film (Big City Greens The Movie: Spacecation) on Disney Channel on Disney+.

Under this multiyear producing deal, the Houghtons will produce animated projects with Disney Television Animation studio while also providing opportunities to develop live-action projects within Disney Branded Television across linear and streaming platforms. Additionally, the deal includes development opportunities for adult animation projects with 20th Television Animation.

In our interview above, during the premiere of Big City Greens The Movie: Spacecation, Executive Vice President of Disney TV Animation Meredith Roberts might have spilled a bit more about the deal when asked what the future holds for Big City Greens and the Houghton Brothers.

“I think this is one of our potentially evergreen series,” she said. “We’re in business with the Houghtons for a very long time. We want to do more episodes of this and a spinoff series, and anything that comes out of their heads is just going to be amazing. I can’t wait to see more Big City Greens series, but also what else they’ll create in the future.”

Obviously, Roberts couldn’t go into further detail, but she did add “I think they have ideas.”

After we shared that clip from the interview on X and Instagram, we saw an outpouring of ideas that fans would like to see. Among the top contenders are a spinoff focused on unofficially official Green family member, Gloria Sato, as well as a series based around Vasquez and the Order of the Fang. Either way, we’re looking forward to what the future holds. Or, as the universe of Big City Greens expands, a spin-off could theoretically take place in Smalton (The small country town), especially with Nancy left alone on that side of their world. Personally, I’m down for Bill Green’s Farming Show.

For more interviews with the cast and crew of Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation, be sure to check out our purple carpet coverage, and be sure to catch Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation tonight (June 6th) at 8:00 PM on Disney Channel, or tomorrow (June 7th) on Disney+.

