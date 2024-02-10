“Big City Greens” Creators Chris & Shane Houghton Sign Multi-Year Production Deal with Disney for Animated and Live-Action Content for Kids and Adults

Big City Greens creators Chris Houghton and Shane Houghton have signed a multi-year production deal with Disney Branded Television.
- During Disney’s portion of the TCA Winter Press Tour, Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television, announced a wide-ranging deal with Chris and Shane Houghton.
- Under this multiyear producing deal, the Houghtons will produce animated projects with Disney Television Animation studio while also providing opportunities to develop live-action projects within Disney Branded Television across linear and streaming platforms.
- Additionally, the deal includes development opportunities for adult animation projects with 20th Television Animation.
- The Houghtons are best known for creating Big City Greens, which premiered in 2018 and is quickly approaching its milestone 100th episode.
- Big City Greens was the No. 2 most-watched kids animated series of 2023, with more than 2 billion hours watched across linear and streaming since it debuted in 2018.
- The Big City Greens franchise will soon expand with a movie, set to premiere this summer.
- The series content also extends into many of Disney Branded Television’s hit animated short-form series, including How NOT to Draw, Chibi Tiny Tales and Broken Karaoke.
- A second collaboration with ESPN is also coming this year with the second NHL Big City Greens Classic live animated NHL game telecast.
- Chris and Shane Houghton are repped by Julie Kane-Ritsch at The Gotham Group and Matt Saver of the Law Offices of Matt Saver.
