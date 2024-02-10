“Big City Greens” Creators Chris & Shane Houghton Sign Multi-Year Production Deal with Disney for Animated and Live-Action Content for Kids and Adults

Big City Greens creators Chris Houghton and Shane Houghton have signed a multi-year production deal with Disney Branded Television.

Under this multiyear producing deal, the Houghtons will produce animated projects with Disney Television Animation studio while also providing opportunities to develop live-action projects within Disney Branded Television across linear and streaming platforms.

Additionally, the deal includes development opportunities for adult animation projects with 20th Television Animation.

The Houghtons are best known for creating Big City Greens , which premiered in 2018 and is quickly approaching its milestone 100th episode.

Big City Greens was the No. 2 most-watched kids animated series of 2023, with more than 2 billion hours watched across linear and streaming since it debuted in 2018.

The Big City Greens franchise will soon expand with a movie, set to premiere this summer.

The series content also extends into many of Disney Branded Television's hit animated short-form series, including How NOT to Draw, Chibi Tiny Tales and Broken Karaoke.

A second collaboration with ESPN NHL Big City Greens Classic live animated NHL game telecast.

live animated NHL game telecast. Chris and Shane Houghton are repped by Julie Kane-Ritsch at The Gotham Group and Matt Saver of the Law Offices of Matt Saver.