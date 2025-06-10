Cast Revealed for Milestone 10th Season of ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise”
“Bachelor in Paradise” is back for its milestone tenth season on Monday, July 7th!
After taking last summer off, the cast of the landmark tenth season of the hit ABC series Bachelor in Paradise has been revealed.
What’s Happening:
- Nearly two years since the last tropical rendezvous, Bachelor in Paradise returns to ABC with a cast of standouts and fan favorites from The Bachelor franchise for its milestone tenth season.
- Host Jesse Palmer and in-house bartender Wells Adams return, bringing contestants to a brand-new beach in Costa Rica for a second (or third) shot at love.
- Fan-favorite Hannah Brown joins to spice things up as head of Paradise Relations and introduce the all-new Champagne Lounge.
- This season will also see the first addition of cast members from The Golden Bachelor and Bachelorette to Bachelor in Paradise.
- The new season of Bachelor in Paradise premieres Monday, July 7th (8:00-10:02 p.m. EDT) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
- Additional cast will be announced throughout the season.
The following “Bachelor in Paradise" cast will hit the beach in the premiere episode:
- Alexe-Anne “Alexe" Godin of “The Bachelor," season 29
- Bailey Brown of “The Bachelor," season 29
- Brian Autz of “The Bachelorette," season 21
- Dale Moss of “The Bachelorette," season 16
- Hakeem Moulton of “The Bachelorette," season 21
- Jeremy Simon of “The Bachelorette," season 21
- Jessica “Jess" Edwards of “The Bachelor," season 28
- Jonathon Johnson of “The Bachelorette," season 21
- Justin Glaze of “The Bachelorette," season 17 and “Bachelor in Paradise," season 8
- Katherine “Kat" Izzo of “The Bachelor," season 27 and “Bachelor in Paradise," season 9
- Kyle Howard of “The Bachelorette," season 17
- Lexi Young of “The Bachelor," season 28
- Riquerdy “Ricky" Marinez of “The Bachelorette," season 21
- Sam McKinney of “The Bachelorette," season 21
- Spencer Conley of “The Bachelorette," season 21
- Zoe McGrady of “The Bachelor," season 29
Drama in Paradise:
- While the shows of The Bachelor franchise are no stranger to drama – it’s in the nature of the shows – more drama has been coming from behind the scenes as of late.
- The Bachelor showrunners Claire Freeland and Bennett Graebner recently exited the franchise amidst allegations of a toxic workplace environment.
- Back in February, it was announced that The Bachelorette would not be returning for its 2025 cycle, leading to many crew members losing their jobs.
